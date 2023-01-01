Museu do Fresco

Housed inside a fine Gothic building beside the parish church, this museum includes a rare example of a 14th-century secular fresco. The striking work depicts a good judge (with angels perched behind his shoulder) and a bad judge, the latter appropriately two-faced (with a demon on his left shoulder).

A collection of photographs depict life in rural Alentejo from the early 1900s to the 1950s – and cover the period of mass emigration from the countryside (in the 1960s, Monsaraz alone lost 4500 inhabitants). Unfortunately, the explanatory signage is in Portuguese only.