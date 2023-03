When you need a break from the heat, head down to this beach on the edge of Alqueva Lake. You can go for a swim (there are lifeguards in summer), hire kayaks and other gear from the Centro Naútico or grab a drink and a bite in the restaurant. There's also a children's playground. If you lack wheels, Sem-Fim provides transport by van from Monsaraz (€15 per person).

It's 5km east of Monsaraz.