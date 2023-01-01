Museu Alberto Gordillo

A small one-of-a-kind jewellery museum dedicated to the fascinating works of the avant-garde artist Alberto Gordillo. On display are around 50 pieces, some of which are more like sculptures than mere pretty adornment for the body. Gordillo, who was born in Moura in 1943, is considered one of the pioneers of modern Portuguese jewellery. You can also arrange visits here to the Casa dos Poços, which has a pocket collection of Moorish ceramics and other remains.