Several museums of religious artworks opened in Beja some years back. So great was the wealth of the Catholic Church that no single space can display all of the paintings and other items. The most attractive is housed in this restored church. While the church is stunning, perhaps only those interested in religious art might appreciate the museum (enter from near the altar). At research time, the church was shuttered for long-term renovations.
Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Prazeres e Museu Episcopal
Baixo Alentejo
