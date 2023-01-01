The castle offers fabulous views across the countryside. One of the towers is the last remnant of a Moorish fortress. Rebuilt by Dom Dinis in the 13th century and again by Dom Manuel I in 1510, the castle itself was largely destroyed by the Spanish in the 18th century. There’s a ruined convent inside the walls.

You can visit the torre de menagem (keep) on guided visits only (daily at 10am, 11.30am, 3pm and 4.30pm). It contains a small collection of weaponry, some dating to the 16th century. You can also climb up the winding steps for a fine view over the castle and the arid landscape just beyond town.