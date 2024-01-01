Igreja de São Baptista

This 16th-century church has a remarkable Manueline portal. Set against the plain facade, it is a twisting, flamboyant bit of decoration, with carvings of knotted ropes, crowns and armillary spheres. Inside are some fine deep-blue and yellow 17th-century Sevillian azulejos. It’s just outside Jardim Dr Santiago.
