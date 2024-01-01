Igreja de São Baptista

Baixo Alentejo

LoginSave

This 16th-century church has a remarkable Manueline portal. Set against the plain facade, it is a twisting, flamboyant bit of decoration, with carvings of knotted ropes, crowns and armillary spheres. Inside are some fine deep-blue and yellow 17th-century Sevillian azulejos. It’s just outside Jardim Dr Santiago.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museu Regional de Beja

    Museu Regional de Beja

    24.23 MILES

    Beja's must-see attraction is set in a 15th-century Franciscan convent and the backdrop to an unlikely romance between a nun and soldier that inspired…

  • Observatório do Lago Alqueva

    Observatório do Lago Alqueva

    21.15 MILES

    Offers two-hour open-air sessions taking in the marvellous star-filled skies of the Alentejo. You'll get an overview of constellations visible with the…

  • Jardim Dr Santiago & Spa

    Jardim Dr Santiago & Spa

    0.03 MILES

    The lovely, shady Jardim Dr Santiago, at the eastern end of Praça Sacadura Cabral, is a delightful place. There are good views, a bandstand and shady,…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    0.08 MILES

    The castle offers fabulous views across the countryside. One of the towers is the last remnant of a Moorish fortress. Rebuilt by Dom Dinis in the 13th…

  • Museu do Fresco

    Museu do Fresco

    21.01 MILES

    Housed inside a fine Gothic building beside the parish church, this museum includes a rare example of a 14th-century secular fresco. The striking work…

  • Museu Alberto Gordillo

    Museu Alberto Gordillo

    0.13 MILES

    A small one-of-a-kind jewellery museum dedicated to the fascinating works of the avant-garde artist Alberto Gordillo. On display are around 50 pieces,…

  • Núcleo Museológico da Rua do Sembrano

    Núcleo Museológico da Rua do Sembrano

    24.29 MILES

    This modern museum contains more than meets the eye – the exhibition is underfoot and displayed through a glass floor. Iron Age finds were discovered here…

  • Centro de Arqueologia e Artes

    Centro de Arqueologia e Artes

    24.31 MILES

    Under construction at time of research, this new museum will house some of the great archaeological finds unearthed in Beja in recent years. Pieces date…

View more attractions

Nearby Baixo Alentejo attractions

1. Jardim Dr Santiago & Spa

0.03 MILES

The lovely, shady Jardim Dr Santiago, at the eastern end of Praça Sacadura Cabral, is a delightful place. There are good views, a bandstand and shady,…

2. Castelo

0.08 MILES

The castle offers fabulous views across the countryside. One of the towers is the last remnant of a Moorish fortress. Rebuilt by Dom Dinis in the 13th…

3. Museu Alberto Gordillo

0.13 MILES

A small one-of-a-kind jewellery museum dedicated to the fascinating works of the avant-garde artist Alberto Gordillo. On display are around 50 pieces,…

4. Igreja de São Pedro

0.14 MILES

The municipality’s collection of ecclesiastical art is housed in this 17th-century church.

5. Mouraria

0.17 MILES

The old Moorish quarter lies at the western end of Praça Sacadura Cabral. It’s a well-preserved, tight cluster of narrow, cobbled lanes and white terraced…

6. Casa dos Poços

0.17 MILES

Just off Largo da Mouraria, the Casa dos Poços has a pocket collection of Moorish ceramics and other remains, such as carved stone inscriptions and a 14th…

7. Jardim das Oliveiras

0.3 MILES

Opposite the Lagar de Varas do Fojo, the Jardim das Oliveiras is home to various varieties of olive trees and herbs, and reflective space. It’s dedicated…

8. Lagar de Varas do Fojo

0.32 MILES

With a system of production similar to that of Roman times, an oil press here re-creates the oil-pressing factory that functioned on this spot between…