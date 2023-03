Under construction at time of research, this new museum will house some of the great archaeological finds unearthed in Beja in recent years. Pieces date to the Iron Age (the 7th century BC) and include relics from Islamic and medieval times, though the highlight will be the Roman collection. In fact, the museum will incorporate features of a Roman temple and a Roman forum discovered here in 2008.

The opening date has been pushed back several times, and is currently slated for late 2020.