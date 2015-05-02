Casa Islâmica

Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key features include an open central patio with a rainwater collection tank in the centre, small sleeping alcoves, a storage area, kitchen with fireplace and a toilet that was linked to the sewers that emptied outside the town walls.

Indeed this primitive indoor plumbing was a major advancement (little seen elsewhere in Europe at the time), and a feature that would disappear from Mértola houses for many centuries after the reconquest.