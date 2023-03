Francisco de Arruda designed this sturdy fortified church in the early 16th century, and it served as the town’s cathedral until Elvas lost its episcopal status in 1882. Renovated in the 17th and 18th centuries, it retains a few Manueline touches, such as the southern portal. Inside is a sumptuous 18th-century organ and some pretty, but somewhat lost, 17th- and 18th-century tiling.