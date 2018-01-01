Alcantarilha - Silves Mountain Bike Tour

We start close to the centre of Alcantarilha, a small village of Moorish origin, set on a hill with the remains of a 17th century castle and a church with a rather gruesome chapel of bones. We are soon onto quiet dirt tracks (the more serious bikers amongst you will enjoy these, though they are perfectly fine for those less experienced), cycling past vineyards and the recently developed Amendoeira golf course. After crossing the railway line we head up and over some hills, along dirt tracks that are hidden amongst orange groves and down towards the Rio Arade amidst scenic countryside. The area north of the river is traditional algarve countryside at its unspoilt best. You will spot the traditional stone walls and the odd derelict farm along the way.We join the flat, narrow pathway along the ‘levadas’, traditional irrigation channels still very much in use, for several kms. Tricky at times, this is not a ride for novices, but is a fabulous way to cut across country before joining the main road into the picturesque town of Silves. Once the Moorish capital, Silves is steeped with history. It is an enchanting town on the banks of the Rio Arade and home to the best preserved castle in the Algarve. Serious riders may wish to tackle the hill up to the castle, but this is optional. We take a cafe stop along the riverside here in Silves.Fully refreshed, we cross the old bridge and head along the river bank, with splendid scenery and we may spot the odd river boat travelling up from Portimão, before emerging from the valley for a panoramic view of the town and castle. We continue our journey along quiet roads, where the only traffic jam we are likely to encounter is a herd of goats and sheep! After a while, we turn into an ancient dirt track that skirts one of the few rice fields in the Algarve, also home to all kinds of wildlife, including storks. Finally we pass through the sleepy village of Fontes da Matosa before arriving back to our starting point in Alcantarilha.This is a ride of approximately 41kms, which is ideal for those who want to get stuck in to some decent mountain bike riding on rough single paths and along little used dirt tracks. We can adapt the pace to suit you, but it is most suitable for reasonably fit and capable riders. It lasts for approximately 4 hours (including cafe break and water stops).