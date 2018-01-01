Welcome to Silves
Arrival Transfer Faro Airport - Carvoeiro
Carvoeiro DescriptionThis was a very small intimate fishing village that has lost any resemblance to its modest origins. In 1965 a foreign resident wrote about A 36-Hole Golf & Holiday Complex can be found to the west of the village together with a well run Tennis Centre. To the east and on the outskirts is a further 9-Hole Course. A couple of Lawn Bowling Clubs add to the choice of sport. The area has long been considered a excellent area for tourist to acquire property and also due to the variety and pleasure provided its many small beaches. High cliffs surround most of these, and some of which have eroded to create beckoning dark caves most of which are only accessible at low tide. Beaches to visit are Praia de Centianes, Praia de Carvalho, Praia de Benagil, Praia de Marinha and Praia da Albandeira.Carvoeiro Nearby LocationsTo the west and near to Carvoeiro is the village of Ferragudo, which still remains as a virtually un-spoilt small fishing village. Lagoa, the nearby area administrative town is also close to the birth place of the 11th Century renown Arab poet "Ibn Ammar". Inland is the typical inland small village of Porches. Another place that is a must to be visited is the inland historic and interesting city of Silves with its remains of its castle as a reminder of its greater past.
Alcantarilha - Silves Mountain Bike Tour
We start close to the centre of Alcantarilha, a small village of Moorish origin, set on a hill with the remains of a 17th century castle and a church with a rather gruesome chapel of bones. We are soon onto quiet dirt tracks (the more serious bikers amongst you will enjoy these, though they are perfectly fine for those less experienced), cycling past vineyards and the recently developed Amendoeira golf course. After crossing the railway line we head up and over some hills, along dirt tracks that are hidden amongst orange groves and down towards the Rio Arade amidst scenic countryside. The area north of the river is traditional algarve countryside at its unspoilt best. You will spot the traditional stone walls and the odd derelict farm along the way.We join the flat, narrow pathway along the ‘levadas’, traditional irrigation channels still very much in use, for several kms. Tricky at times, this is not a ride for novices, but is a fabulous way to cut across country before joining the main road into the picturesque town of Silves. Once the Moorish capital, Silves is steeped with history. It is an enchanting town on the banks of the Rio Arade and home to the best preserved castle in the Algarve. Serious riders may wish to tackle the hill up to the castle, but this is optional. We take a cafe stop along the riverside here in Silves.Fully refreshed, we cross the old bridge and head along the river bank, with splendid scenery and we may spot the odd river boat travelling up from Portimão, before emerging from the valley for a panoramic view of the town and castle. We continue our journey along quiet roads, where the only traffic jam we are likely to encounter is a herd of goats and sheep! After a while, we turn into an ancient dirt track that skirts one of the few rice fields in the Algarve, also home to all kinds of wildlife, including storks. Finally we pass through the sleepy village of Fontes da Matosa before arriving back to our starting point in Alcantarilha.This is a ride of approximately 41kms, which is ideal for those who want to get stuck in to some decent mountain bike riding on rough single paths and along little used dirt tracks. We can adapt the pace to suit you, but it is most suitable for reasonably fit and capable riders. It lasts for approximately 4 hours (including cafe break and water stops).
Algarve Wines Route
Begin your day with pickup from your hotel. Enjoy a visit to a wine producer in Lagoa, where you can taste their wines (red, white and rosé). The next visit will be to a winery located in Algoz, Silves. After a guided tour to the cellars, you can taste the fresh wines with some appetizer biscuits. The lunch will be in a typical restaurant in Silves, the ancient capital of the Algarve. The last visit is a guided tour to an old farm in Silves with lots of tradition but with the most recent technology. The enologist will guide you trough the visit, followed by a three wine tasting from the farm production. Once your tour is finished, you will be dropped off back at your hotel.
Western Algarve Breaks
Our tour begins at your Hotel or agreed meeting point, where our guide will pick you up, and provide a quick briefing of the exquisite Western Algarve Tour you are about to experience.We´ll head out to Silves first, the former capital of the Algarve and of great historical importance, where a stop of around half an hour, will give you the opportunity to visit the renown castle, the church and or its famous square. Around mid-morning around the traditional village of Monchique, considered one of the most traditional villages in Algarve, you will have the opportunity to appreciate the white houses and its regional chimneys and visit a distillery farm where one can taste the famous ”Fire Water”, the sweetest biological Honey and others area specialties. We´ll continue uphill to the highest peak, where you can enjoy the magnificent views all around. You´ll be able to meet the regional pottery and collect photographic or video souvenirs, of the magnificent sceneries of the Algarve Western Coastline.We´ll enjoy a great typical lunch where the starters will delight your senses, by tasting the local Iberian ham (known as Presunto) and slices of regional sheep cheese (known as Queijo de cabra), or black pudding sausages (know as Morcela) followed by one of the daily typical dishes (sardines, codfish or meat dishes included) After a comfortable Portuguese lunch, we´ll continue to another amazing places of our itinerary, where you´ll be able to appreciate a magnificent views of the Atlantic Ocean and the shapes of cliffs carved by the sea and time, and the idyllic setting of cut out rocks, that sharply contrast with the greenish blue waters.The tour ends at your hotel. An amazing full day of culture, emotion and plenty of fun for everyone that would really like to have an amazing Western Algarve Break.Join us and be amazed by the beauty of the particular region and discover our Western Algarve Secrets!
Explore the lovely Arade River Up To Silves on an Eco Friendly Solar Boat
This boat trip is only available on some days of the month due to tides restrictions. After your booking request, we'll contact to check wich is the date and time that best suits your preferences. The boarding is at Marina de Portimão. We'll sail on the Arade River towards Silves for about 1:30h. You'll see lovely sights and birds and know about the river history. The arrival at Silves offers an amazing view of the medieval city. A drink (wine, water or juice) and a snack aboard are included. In Silves, you'll have 3 hours to explore the city. After that time, our transfer will bring you back to Marina de Portimão.
Sail the lovely Arade River from Silves to Portimão on an EcoFriendly Solar Boat
Imagine yourself on a boat so silent that you can only hear the laughter of the passing water and the waves on the shore. A boat that doesn't travel on a cloud of exhaust gases. A boat that harvests its own fuel from the Sun, while traveling and swaying at its mooring. A boat that honors the traditions, watches over the future and has no pollution impact on nature... Welcome Aboard! After boarding in Silves on our 100% eco friendly and extremely comfortable Solar Boat you'll sail the Arade River towards Portimão, including passing through the Arade river mouth. The sights are really lovely!