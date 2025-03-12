From the thundering spectacle of Niagara Falls to the rugged backcountry of Killarney Provincial Park, Ontario is a province of contrasts. Travelers can explore cosmopolitan cities like Toronto and Ottawa, where world-class museums, pro sports and lively arts scenes thrive, or retreat to the tranquil shores of Manitoulin Island to experience Indigenous culture and untouched landscapes.

While road trips are one of the best ways to take in the province’s diversity, Ontario’s size means it’s best to pick a region and experience it properly – whether it's island-hopping along the St. Lawrence River, wine touring in Prince Edward County or a theater-filled getaway in Stratford. Nature lovers will find no shortage of hiking, paddling and wildlife-watching, while food and drink enthusiasts can taste their way through wineries, craft breweries, cideries and farm-to-table restaurants.

No matter the time of year, Ontario delivers, with fall colors in Muskoka, winter skating on the Rideau Canal and summer sunsets over the Great Lakes, which shape much of the province’s landscape.

Niagara Falls. Lidiia Kozhevnikova/Shutterstock

1. Niagara Falls

Best for iconic waterfalls and wineries

Advertisement

An area of undeniable beauty where an unstoppable flow of rushing water surges over an arcing fault in a riverbed with thunderous force. Great plumes of icy mist rise for hundreds of meters as the waters collide, like an ethereal veil concealing the vast rift behind the torrent. Thousands of onlookers delight in the spectacle every day, drawn by the force of the current and the hypnotic mist.

Beyond the falls, the town feels like a tacky amusement park and leftover honeymoon destination, where casinos, sleazy motels and tourist traps line Clifton Hill and Lundy’s Lane. A well-maintained network of trails following the Niagara River and Gorge lead to historical sites that recount the history of the War of 1812, in which the Americans battled British Empire, Canadian and Indigenous troops for the land before retreating to their side of the river.

Detour: A 30-minute drive north, Niagara-on-the-Lake offers a stark contrast to the neon lights of Niagara Falls. This charming town is known for its well-preserved 19th-century architecture, boutique shops and a thriving wine scene, making it a perfect spot for a relaxed afternoon of strolling and sipping.

Toronto Old City Hall. Farutxo/Shutterstock

2. Toronto

Best for skyline views and pro sports

Canada’s largest and most diverse city, Toronto is a dynamic hub of arts, sports and entertainment. The CN Tower, soaring 553m (1800ft) above downtown, offers unbeatable skyline views, while its EdgeWalk challenges thrill-seekers to dangle 116 stories above the city. At ground level, Nathan Phillips Square draws visitors year-round with its iconic Toronto sign, ice-skating rink (winter only) and lively festivals. The waterfront along Lakeshore Blvd is perfect for cycling or strolling, with sandy beaches and scenic marinas offering a break from the city’s fast pace.

Toronto is a paradise for sports fans – cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, join the electric energy of a Raptors game or catch a Blue Jays matchup at Rogers Centre under its retractable roof. Cultural stops include the Royal Ontario Museum, where Egyptian mummies and Indigenous artifacts fill grand halls, and the Art Gallery of Ontario, home to the Group of Seven and bold contemporary works. Flashy Yonge-Dundas Square pulses with neon lights, while historic theaters like Massey Hall and the Elgin & Winter Garden showcase Toronto’s vibrant performing arts scene.

Planning tip: Sports tickets sell out fast, especially for Leafs and Raptors games – book well in advance for the best seats.

3. Pelee Island

Best for off-the-grid escapes and island cycling

Canada’s southernmost outpost, Pelee Island is a surprising, sleepy escape in the middle of Lake Erie. In 1788, the Ojibwe and Ottawa Nations leased it to Thomas McKee, though it remained undeveloped until William McCormick bought it in 1823. By 1900, Pelee had 800 residents, four churches and four schools. These days, about 235 year-round residents populate the island, where you’ll encounter one school, a smattering of churches, a general store and ferry services to mainland Ontario and nearby Ohio.

Tourism here is humble – a handful of restaurants, a winery, and a few guesthouses highlighting their southernmost locations round out the offerings. Days are best spent cycling around the island, stopping at the beautiful lookout points. Beaches are sandy and the water is shallow, while inland wetlands exist alongside farmland.

Planning tip: Don’t miss Pelee Island Winery for a laid-back tasting. For a true island experience; order the perch basket from Westview Tavern; and stay at the Wandering Dog Inn.

Islet Lake, Algonquin Provincial Park. iStockphoto/Getty Images

4. Algonquin Park

Best for canoeing, hiking, and backcountry adventures

Established in 1893 as Ontario’s first provincial park, Algonquin Provincial Park encompasses thousands of lakes, many kilometers of trails, and a vast backcountry to explore. Several attractions trace the park’s heritage, and a stay in a classic park lodge lets you experience that history firsthand. Many of the trails, lakes, campgrounds and other attractions are along the Hwy 60 corridor, which bisects Algonquin.

Algonquin Park is part of the Muskoka region, Ontario’s “cottage country,” where Torontonians and other urbanites come to canoe, hike or hang out at the lakes. Even if you don’t have your own cottage, a stay in towns like Huntsville, Bracebridge or Gravenhurst lets you live the cottage life, if only for a few days.Planning tip: All Algonquin visitors need both a vehicle permit and a reservation. Book online at ontarioparks.com. Campers can reserve sites up to five months in advance.

Advertisement

Skating on Rideau Canal, Ottawa. Preappy/Stocksy United

5. Ottawa

Best for learning about Canadian history

The national capital starts with regal government buildings, grand museums and leafy riverside pathways, but the city has a funkier side, too, with arts events, cool clubs, and international neighborhoods to explore. Spring brings the Canadian Tulip Festival, when over a million tulips bloom across the city in tribute to its longstanding ties with the Netherlands. In winter, the Rideau Canal transforms into the world’s largest skating rink, drawing locals and visitors alike for a classic cold-weather experience.

With a couple of days, you could tour Parliament Hill and Ottawa’s top museums, and easily spend a week exploring the city’s attractions, attending concerts and cycling along the Rideau Canal. Though located in English-speaking Ontario, Ottawa sits across the river from francophone Québec, where even an hour or two in the city of Gatineau will let you sample Québécois culture.

Planning tip: Many Ottawa attractions require reservations – check websites for details. For free admission, visit the National Gallery of Canada, Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, and Canadian Museum of Nature on Thursday evenings from 5pm to 7pm/8pm.

Hiking in Bruce Peninsula National Park. KSimage/Shutterstock

6. Bruce Peninsula National Park

Best for hiking rugged cliffs over turquoise waters

Bruce Peninsula is one of Ontario’s most scenic destinations. Home to Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park, the region is crisscrossed with hiking trails, ringed with beaches and islands and dotted with gardens and quirky heritage sites. You can snorkel above sunken ships, learn about Indigenous cultures or enjoy a cruise along its rocky shores. The Niagara Escarpment’s cliffs rise above Georgian Bay, where the waters seem almost Caribbean blue on a sunny day, a dramatic backdrop for the rocky coves and hiking trails in Bruce Peninsula National Park.

The park’s most famous sights include Indian Head Cove and the Grotto, reached via a moderate hike from Cyprus Lake. These crystal-clear waters and dramatic rock formations make for some of Ontario’s most photographed landscapes. Further south, Lion’s Head offers a quieter hiking alternative, with rugged trails leading to spectacular cliffside views.

Halfway Log Dump, another popular spot, features a rock-lined Georgian Bay beach and access to a challenging section of the Bruce Trail. The park also offers excellent backcountry camping and a chance to spot wildlife, including black bears, porcupines and rare orchids.

Planning tip: Nearby Tobermory serves as the gateway to Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park. It’s the jumping-off point for boat tours to Flowerpot Island, as well as the MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry to Manitoulin Island. After a day of hiking, refuel at Tobermory Brewing Company, the town’s first craft brewery, serving up hearty pub fare and locally brewed beers with a waterfront view.

7. Thousand Islands National Park

Best for island-hopping in a kayak

Established in 1904 as Canada’s first national park east of the Rockies, Thousand Islands National Park protects a stunning stretch of the St. Lawrence River, where forested islands rise from the water and provide a paradise for paddlers, boaters and hikers. The park includes 20 islands, plus mainland areas between Kingston and Brockville, with plenty of spots to explore on foot or by kayak. Off the Thousand Islands Parkway, the Jones Creek and Landon Bay areas offer excellent hiking, including the Lookout Trail, which rewards visitors with panoramic views over the river.

The best way to experience the park is from the water. In Gananoque, boat cruises weave through the islands, passing grand summer homes and historic sites. 1000 Islands Kayaking offers guided paddling tours ranging from half-day trips to multi-day camping excursions. For an overnight stay, book a tent site or an oTENTik (a cross between a cabin and a tent) on one of the islands, or camp at Mallorytown Landing on the mainland.

Planning tip: Gananoque is the best base for island-hopping. Stay in this small riverside town for easy access to boat tours, kayak rentals, and nearby hiking trails.

Mississagi Lighthouse, Manitoulin Island. Alex Dumitrescu/Shutterstock

8. Manitoulin Island

Best for Indigenous culture

The world’s largest freshwater island is home to six First Nations, so to increase your cultural understanding, book a guided hike, cultural tour or Indigenous cooking workshop with Wikwemikong Tourism.

The Ojibwe Cultural Foundation offers exhibits that highlight the island’s rich history and traditions. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike the Cup & Saucer Trail to a viewpoint across the channel, and settle into the sand – perhaps with a fish-and-chips picnic – to watch the sunset from Providence Bay Beach.

Planning tip: After a day of exploring, head to Manitoulin Brewing Company, where a retrofitted farm silo serves as a one-of-a-kind draft bar. Their seasonal patio pours locally crafted brews alongside delicious food truck fare, making it the perfect spot to relax and take in the island feel.

Entrance way to Rossignol Estate Winery. Shutterstock

9. Prince Edward County

Best for wine touring along sandy beaches

Farm-to-table cuisine, wine touring, and sandy lake beaches make Prince Edward County a deliciously relaxing destination. A popular weekend from Toronto, “the County” blends agriculture with indulgence, offering high-end local cuisine and a thriving wine scene. Wineries, cideries and farm stands dot the landscape, with restaurants and galleries concentrated in Picton, Bloomfield and Wellington. West of Wellington, Hillier boasts a dense cluster of wineries, while Waupoos, east of Picton, is a must-visit for cider, artisan cheese, and lakeside dining.

Home to more than three dozen wineries, wine touring is a highlight. Some tasting rooms are intimate, where you might meet the winemaker, while others, like Huff Estates Winery, combine vineyard stays with fine dining and an outdoor sculpture garden. Casual stops include Adega Wine Bar, which hosts live entertainment, and County Cider Company, where cider pairs with pizzas and lake views. Food lovers will find no shortage of options, from Flossie’s Sandwiches (home to oversized, food truck-made sandwiches) to Sand and Pearl Oyster Bar, serving fresh seafood by the lake. And no visit is complete without a scoop from Slickers County Ice Cream in Bloomfield or Picton.

Planning tip: Winery hopping? If you don’t have a designated driver, book a tasting tour with The County Wine Tours or PEC Wine Tours to explore wineries stress-free.

10. Killarney

Best for climbing to see dramatic landscapes

White quartzite mountains, pink granite shorelines, and top hiking trails draw outdoor enthusiasts to Killarney Provincial Park, at Georgian Bay’s northern end. You can backpack for days or take an hour-long walk, paddle leisurely across a clear cliff-lined lake, or canoe into the wilderness.

Killarney’s best-known day hike, The Crack, is a strenuous 6km (4mi) adventure where you climb through a cascade of boulders before reaching a lookout with vistas extending far across the mountains, forests, and waters. For a shorter trek, the Granite Ridge Trail offers rewarding views, while the Chikanishing Trail follows the rocky shoreline. Backpackers with at least a week can challenge La Cloche-Silhouette Trail, a strenuous 80km (49mi) loop, where the steep climbs reward hikers with striking mountain views. The route takes its name from a painting by Group of Seven artist Franklin Carmichael.

Planning tip: Visit Killarney in September or early October when the fall colors dazzle and the bugs abate. Avoid May and early June when mosquitoes and biting black flies are fiercest. The provincial park’s cabins and yurts remain open year-round.

The Avon river in Stratford, Ontario. 3adqficsl149p8j6vd9rvq492s

11. Stratford

Best for world-class theater

In 1952, upon hearing that the Canadian National Railways (the region’s largest employer) was closing the doors of its Stratford facility, a young journalist named Tom Patterson approached his council for a loan. His plan was to attract a troupe of actors to capitalize on the town’s namesake: Shakespeare’s birthplace.

It worked. In 1953, the first performance of what was to become the Stratford Festival was born, creating a whole new industry which continues to support the town today. Charming, cultured, and classy, with a bunch of other festivals to boot, Stratford, which is bisected by the Avon River, packs more punch than cities twice its size. Its downtown core is filled with independently owned shops, restaurants seeking inspiration from the rolling farmland nearby, and charming accommodation options.

Detour: Take a scenic detour along Hwy 21 to Goderich, often called Canada’s prettiest town, where Lighthouse Park offers spectacular sunset views over Lake Huron. Further south, Bayfield charms with its lakeside village feel, while Pinery Provincial Park boasts coastal dunes, rare plant life, and 10km (6mi) of sandy beaches perfect for a nature escape.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Canada guidebook, published in June 2024.