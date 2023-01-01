Bruce Peninsula National Park

Much of the area just south of Tobermory is protected by this national park, flaunting some of Ontario's finest assets: the Niagara Escarpment, 1000-year-old cedars, rare orchids and crystal-clear, limestone-refracted waters. Spectacular sections of the famous Bruce Trail run the park's length and include the must-see Grotto, Indian Head Cove and Halfway Log Dump. Don't miss Singing Sands, across Hwy 6. Though the park remains quiet most of the year, be prepared to share the magic with tourist busloads in July and August.

The main visitor's center is located in Tobermory; be sure to check-in before exploring the park.

Note that due to the large number of visitors, parking reservations are required to visit the Grotto. Permits are good for four hours, with pre-scheduled start/end times; ticketing and towing is enforced. Reservations can be made online or by phone. During the summer, reserve well in advance to guarantee a spot.