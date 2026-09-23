5 of the Best Lūʻau in Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

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A lūʻau, a traditional Hawaiian feast of sorts, is a quintessential experience on a trip to Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. Known for hula dancing, fire knife dancing, and a whole kālua pig pulled out of an underground oven, lūʻau date back to pre-colonization Hawaiʻi and are still an important cultural part of both the visitor and local experience today.

History

For centuries in ancient Hawaiʻi, men and women weren’t allowed to eat together. But that all came to an end when King Kamehameha II came to power in 1819. To celebrate this desegregation, he threw the first-ever lūʻau, which at the time was called a pāʻina (small dinner party) or ʻahaʻaina (feast or banquet). The name “lūʻau” (which is both singular and plural) is actually the name of a dish served at the feast, and it came about as an alternative name for the celebrations in the 1850s, in large part thanks to commercial advertisers adopting the term.

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Today, lūʻau are still an important part of Hawaiian and local culture. It’s a must-do visitor experience, with thousands of tourists enjoying a cultural evening of sorts. And it’s also an important element of local life, with some families holding backyard lūʻau, complete with the imu-cooked (underground oven-cooked) whole kālua pig and traditional Hawaiian side dishes like poi (pounded taro) and laulau (bundle of protein steamed in taro or ti leaves).

How to Eat

Kālua pig being prepared at the Polynesian Cultural Center. Brave Behind the Lenz/Shutterstock

Odds are, there will be a few unfamiliar foods at any given lūʻau. You’re welcome to eat them as you please, but there are a couple of things to note. First, poi, the purple paste made from pounded taro, is meant as almost a condiment for other traditional Hawaiian dishes, rather than a pudding. Use it as a topping on kālua pig or laulau.

Speaking of laulau, the ti- or taro-leaf wrapping isn’t meant to be eaten. Enjoy the tender, steamed protein inside, whether it’s chicken, pork or fish, instead, and leave the leaves behind.

What to Expect at a Lūʻau

You will need to make a reservation at any lūʻau you hope to attend. The most popular ones can sell out weeks in advance, so you’ll need to plan ahead.

There are typically three main aspects to a visitor-focused lūʻau: the cultural activities, the food and the performance. The cultural activities often begin right when you walk through the entrance with a lei greeting and continue with opportunities for poi pounding, kapa cloth printing, temporary kakau tattoos and more.

From there, things will ease into a meal, usually featuring island-inspired or traditional Hawaiian dishes and served buffet-style. While most lūʻau today don’t have a whole imu-cooked pig anymore, kālua pig is always on the menu.

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Last but not least, there’s the entertainment, which nearly always includes hula dancers and fire knife dancers. Sometimes this is set up as a showcase of sorts, but other times the performances are woven together into a cohesive story.

Etiquette at a Lūʻau

A hula performance at Polynesian Cultural Center on Oʻahu. Boykov/Shutterstock

When you walk into a lūʻau, there’s a good chance that you’ll be greeted with a lei, whether it’s one made of orchids, shells or kukui nuts (candlenuts). To be respectful, make sure that you accept the lei and keep it on. It can be considered rude to refuse it or take it off in front of the person who gave it to you.

What to Wear to a Lūʻau

There’s rarely a dress code for a lūʻau, but why not go all out and embrace the theming? Most tourists will opt to wear aloha wear – what visitors call “Hawaiian shirts” – known for their distinct floral patterns. But skip the kitschy options and dress in the more subtle, local-style prints, like from Rix Island Wear, Alohiwai and Kahulalea.

Best Lūʻau in Oʻahu

Best for an Authentic Lūʻau Experience: Toa Luau

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Kālua pig. WasabiBonito/Shutterstock

Tucked away in Waimea Valley, this Native Hawaiian-owned and -operated lūʻau weaves traditional Hawaiian and Polynesian ties throughout the experience. Watch a whole kālua pig get pulled out of the imu and stare in awe at the fire knife dancers. Your ticket also grants you free entry to the beautiful Waimea Valley, outside of your visit to the lūʻau itself.

Best Near Waikīkī: Experience Nutridge

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Experience Nutridge is another great Native Hawaiian-owned lūʻau, just 20 minutes' outside of Waikīkī. While many lūʻau have hundreds of guests, Experience Nutridge keeps things intimate with typically between 50 and 70 people per evening.

Best for Kids: Ka Waʻa at the Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

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Disney is the master of kid-friendly experiences, and so it’s no surprise that the expertise extends to the Ka Waʻa Luau at its Aulani hotel. Kids – and adults – will stay entertained the entire time, with cultural activities like taro pounding and temporary kakau tattoos, visits from Disney characters, and a Broadway-worthy show centered around a Hawaiian legend. Even food-wise, kids are prioritized, with personal bento-boxes (the adults enjoy a delicious island-inspired buffet).

Best for a Full-Day Experience: Polynesian Cultural Center

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A fire dance at the Polynesian Cultural Center, O'ahu. Alexandre.ROSA/Shutterstock

During the day, the Polynesian Cultural Center is a living museum of sorts with “villages” representing six Polynesian islands, including Hawaiʻi, Tonga, Tahiti, Samoa, Fiji and Aotearoa (New Zealand). Then, each evening, the center puts on both a captivating lūʻau and the Broadway-esque HĀ: Breath of Life show.

Best for an Oceanfront Experience: Kaula Luau

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Replacing the famous but now-closed Paradise Cove Luau – and taking on many of its performers and employees – the Hawaiian Council-created Kaula Luau fills the gap left by arguably the best lūʻau on the island with ease. Right on the Ko Olina oceanfront, Kaula Luau is making its mark with fire dancing and net throwing, catamaran cruise add-ons and unbeatable sunset views.