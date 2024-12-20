There’s something especially wonderful about traveling with your girlfriends. It’s so alluring that countless movies have been made, books written and songs sung about the uniquely magical experience of heading to new sights with your friends. Not only can these trips provide the chance to slow down from our busy lives, but they can also be an opportunity to step away from the distractions that can get in the way of quality time, all while making new memories along the way.

That’s why I asked Lonely Planet staff to help me compile a range of destinations that make for unforgettable trips for every type of girl group. Whether you are going for outdoor adventure, nightlife that never sleeps, historical explorations or a chance to relax, there is something for every type of girl gang.

Left: Tulum is known for its abundance of cenotes, make sure to take a day to swim in them. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet Right: Whether you stay at the beach or head in to town, there is so much to explore in Tulum. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

1. Tulum, Mexico

Have a glitzy beach escape

Mexico is filled with unmissable experiences, but there is something about Tulum that just screams girls' trip. Maybe it's the white sand beaches, the fantastic cuisine, luxe hotels or countless clubs to dance the night away. Or maybe it's because I have enjoyed all these signature perks of Tulum with my own group of girlfriends. I was there with three friends for my 24th birthday, and we spent afternoons sipping on poolside mojitos, warm mornings dashing into the ocean, hours biking through town, and day trips cooling off in cenotes.

Tulum has finally opened an airport, which makes accessing this shimmering escape even easier. The water is warm, the sun is bright, and the cuisine is delicious. If you stay by the beach, grab dinner at MEZE, a mouthwatering Mediterranean restaurant that has a grilled catch of the day fish that I still think about.

We stayed at Kanan, which reminded me of a treehouse and had a beautiful beachfront, but if you prefer more privacy, you can rent a private villa like Casa Xixim.

Left: Cool off in Montana's shimmering lakes. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet Right: Hit the trails and explore the boundless nature in Big Sky country. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

2. Montana, USA

Road trip through Big Sky Country

If pulling on jeans and a cowboy hat is more your style, follow in Digital Editor, Ann Douglas Lott’s, footsteps and head to Big Sky, Montana. She spent a girls' weekend there last August, “trail roaming, lake swimming, hot tub soaking and, of course, driving around Yellowstone National Park.”

Whether you rent a house in the mountains or opt for the road trip approach through stunning national parks, such as Glacier and Yellowstone, make sure to try some BBQ (Ann Douglas’ favorite was at the Riverhouse along Hwy 191), frolic through meadows and swim in natural streams. Let the nature lover in you come alive.









In Mykonos, dinner by the water at sunset is always a must. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet 1 / 5 Expand

3. Cyclades Islands, Greece

Enjoy island time

Iconic, beloved, captivating. There are so many words to describe the Cyclades Islands, all of which make it a fantastic girl trip destination. The beauty of these Greek islands is that there is the perfect one for whatever type of trip you are hoping to take.

Head to Mykonos for techno beats and staying up until sunrise. Opt for Paros for a quieter, swimming-focused adventure. Try Naxos for hiking and outdoor adventure, and for those of you who are coming for the food, head to Crete.

During my own visit to Mykonos, we made a day trip to Delos Island, which you can access from many of the nearby islands for a visit to ancient ruins. While it’s no Athens, it is still captivating to witness the long history that existed before you even thought to make your journey to this island.

Pro tip: If you are heading to smaller islands, you will most likely have to take a ferry ride. Flying into Athens is typically the easiest way to go. Plus, Athens is an adventure in itself and worth a few days before or after your island time.

Left: Spend you days vineyard hopping and sampling all the different grape variations of Napa. Nicole Geehr/Lonely Planet Right: Try your hand in the art of sealing wine bottles. Nicole Geehr/Lonely Planet

4. Napa, California, USA

Explore Wine Country

If vineyards, sunshine and friends are more of your vibe, head to Napa, California's wine region. Nicole Geehr, a Senior Product Manager at Lonely Planet, spent a weekend in Napa with her friends from high school, visiting five different vineyards over the course of two days. Rent a house in wine country or, for something luxurious, copy Nicole and stay at the Lodge at Sonoma Resort.

There are loads of vineyard tours you can go on, or opt for a self-led exploration. Kendall-Jackson, Frank Family and La Crema are all good wine producers to visit. Enjoy the stunning landscapes, endless variations of wine to sample and hands-on workshops. Nicole and her friends had the chance to dip wine bottles in hot wax to seal them, which makes for a great souvenir.

Left: Grab your matching caftans and hit the bar for the ultimate girls' night. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet Right: Treat yourself to a luxury stay at GoldenEye Resort. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

5. Jamaica

Relax and unwind on the beach

Want an experience from 1998-movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back for yourself? Few places feel as “classic girls' trip” as the Caribbean. Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content for Lonely Planet, takes an annual girls' trip, and last year, she visited the white sand beaches of Jamaica.

Brekke and her friends enjoyed the endless amenities at GoldenEye Resort, hiked to and swam at the iconic blue hole, and donned matching caftans for dinner. In Jamaica, you can relax and unwind, trek through dense, lush trails or enjoy the shimmering water all afternoon. There is endless potential.

Pro tip: It doesn't have to be all about luxury resorts – Jamaica has plenty to offer travelers on a budget.

Left: Banff's towering wilderness leaves so much to explore. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet Right: Dip your toes in, if you're brave! Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

6. Banff, Canada

Go backpacking (in style)

For adventurous types, hit the trail. Destination Editor Jessica Lockhart was recently joined by two of her friends in the Canadian wilderness for a multiday backpacking trip. Banff is known for its towering mountains, dense and captivating forests and cold, shimmering lakes.

If trekking and camping among trees is the way you like to girls' trip, Banff is for you. You can also go Jessica’s route and add some cozy comfort with your outdoors with a stay at Shadow Lake Lodge, one of Banff's three lodges, with comfortable beds, delicious food and access to countless trails for day-hiking experiences.

“With our bear spray in hand, we put our phones on airplane mode and headed into the bush,” Jessica said. “Over the next three days, we indulged in far too much food in a cozy cabin, hiked over and above countless waterfalls to a mountain ‘amphitheater,’ and swam in glacial lakes.”

Left: In Sedona you can spend your days exploring stunning red rock formations. Emily Dubin/Lonely Planet Right: Sedona is believed to be a place that radiates the earth's energy. Emily Dubin/Lonely Planet

7. Sedona, Arizona, USA

Experience red rock energy

Surrounded by trails and beloved for its iconic red rock formations, there is something special about Sedona. Maybe it’s the abundance of vortexes, where energy swirls and healing can occur, that makes such a lasting impact.

Emily Dubin, a Senior Book Designer at Lonely Planet, has an annual girls' trip with her high school friends and this time, they chose Sedona. None of them had ever been, and the accessibility of the Phoenix airport meant everyone could take a direct flight — the perfect scenario. They hiked the Birthing Cave trail, visited a psychic and enjoyed flavorful cocktails at Mariposa.

“Some of my friends are very into the metaphysical stuff, and some of us (me) are more on the skeptical end of the spectrum, but we all agreed that whether from the vortexes or from time together in a singularly beautiful place, we left energized and renewed.”

Pro tip: Beat the heat and catch the best views by hitting the trails at sunset.

Left: Serina and her friend sip drinks in Seoul. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet Right: There is so much to uncover in Seoul's bustling neighborhoods. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

8. Seoul, South Korea

Have a city adventure

This is for girl groups that love to try something new. Serina Patel, Lonely Planet’s Marketing Manager, recently made the nearly 16-hour flight to meet her friend who lives in Seoul. While the journey is long, it is completely worth the trek, especially if you prefer getting lost in exciting new cities rather than lounging by the beach. You’ll find Seoul is jam-packed with bustling markets, all the Korean BBQ you could want and natural wonders like Seoul Forest, which are begging to be explored.

Pro tip: Extend your stay and visit Jeju-do, an island off the coast of South Korea, known for its pristine beaches, volcanic craters and great hiking. It is perfect if you like to combine city slicking with some nature.