Welcome to Montana
The state’s draw-card site is Glacier National Park, but that relatively small region is really just an appetizer for Montana’s many natural wonders.
Top experiences in Montana
Montana activities
2 Hour Rafting on the Yellowstone River
The trip begins with check-in at the rafting office in Gardiner, Montana a half-hour before the scheduled rafting trip. After you get checked in, you will be offered facilities to change into wetsuits or other appropriate water gear provided. Once everyone is ready, your guides will shuttle you to the river where they will provide safety instruction. From there, you board your raft and paddle off, with your guide giving constant instruction. You will see 8 miles of the beautiful Yellowstone River and experience Class II, III and even a Class IV depending on the time of the year. The Gallatin National Forest borders the Yellowstone to your left and you will have plenty of scenic viewing opportunity. Your guide will even let you jump in for a swim! About 20 minutes into your trip, you can expect to be photographed by a professional photographer. As your trip draws to a close, your guides will pick you up and drive 10 minutes back to Gardiner where you can change out of your river garb, view your photos and purchase other mementos from your trip.
Half-Day Rafting on the Yellowstone River
The trip begins with check-in at the rafting office in Gardiner, Montana, thirty minutes prior to departure. Once everyone is changed into wetsuits or other provided water gear, guides will shuttle you to the river where you will learn about water safety. From there, you board your raft and paddle off! You will see 18 miles of the beautiful Yellowstone River and experience Class II, III and even a Class IV depending on the time of the year. The Gallatin National Forest boarders the Yellowstone to your left and you will have plenty of scenic viewing opportunity. Your guide will even let you jump in for a swim! About 20 minutes into your trip, you can expect to be photographed by a professional photographer.Halfway through the excursion, your party will take a break and enjoy a homemade picnic lunch. Once lunch is finished, it's off through Yankee Jim Canyon for the last leg of the adventure.As your trip draws to a close, guides pick you up and drive 20 minutes back to Gardiner where you can change out of your river garb, view your photos and purchase other mementos from your trip.
Bryce Canyon, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone Camping from Las Vegas
Travel to Utah, Wyoming and Montana to see famous national parks and Salt Lake City, Snow Canyon and the Rocky Mountains on this 7-day adventure from Las Vegas. You'll have plenty of opportunities to hike, spot wildlife and capture amazing photos. Enjoy 5 nights of camping and 1 night in a hotel on this action-packed exploration of America's Wild West. See Itinerary below for details on each day of the tour.
Yellowstone National Park 2-Day Tour from Jackson: Both Loops
Your day begins at 7:30am as you head north from Jackson, WY towards Yellowstone National Park, passing through Grand Teton on the way. A couple of photo opportunities are available as you pass through Grand Teton.Generally the first major stop will be at Upper Geyser Basin, or the Old Faithul area. The Old Faithful Geyser will erupt every ninety minutes and and you will witness the eruption. Given the timing of your arrival you may have time for a short boardwalk stroll to view some of the other thermal features in the basin. Next, you will venture north and most tours will have the time to stop at the major points of interest and for short and exciting boardwalk excursions. After a thorough exploration of Upper Mammoth Terrace and Lower Mammoth Terrace you will continue down the valley towards the north entrance of Yellowstone and the town of Gardiner, Montana as you pass over the 45th parallel, and into the state of Montana.Head straight out to Chico Hot Springs Resort, about 25 miles north of Gardiner, Montana. Arrive between approximately 5:30 and 6:00 pm, giving you time to soak in their historic mineral pools before you settle down to a delicious meal in arguably the best dining room in Montana!If the dining room is not your style, the poolside grill serves up great food in a casual family setting. Another option available is the world famous (Montana famous anyway) Chico Saloon.You will depart Chico at 8:00am and begin the second day of your tour by returning back to Gardiner and entering Yellowstone via the North Entrance. On day two,wildlife is a major theme as you will be spending the morning hours making your way from Mammoth Hot Springs south toward, and into Lamar Valley, scoping for wildlife along the way. By lunch time you will have backtracked out of Lamar Valley and will continue heading south over Dunraven Pass towards the Canyon Area, with a stop at Tower Falls along the way. Spend some time at the Canyon Area with arguably the most spectacular hydrological features of your tour waiting to be discovered at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Heading south from the Canyon Area you will pass through Hayden Valley (fantastic wildlife here, bison, bear, and wolves, a great spot to glass for wildlife), Mud Volcano area, Yellowstone Lake, and West Thumb.You will have completed our Grand Loop at West Thumb and will continue south from there back to Jackson, usually arriving in Jackson between 6:00pm and 7:00pm, concluding our two days in Yellowstone.
Private Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing Tours
The guide will meet you at your hotel or place of lodging for an early morning pick up. Pick up locations include Livingston, Paradise Valley, Gardiner, MT and Mammoth Hot Springs, WY. Ride with the guide to the designated snowshoe and cross country ski trails. Along the way, look for wildlife including elk, bison, coyotes and wolves. Winter is also a great time just to see wildlife. The specific trail or route depends on experience, fitness level, and overall ski ability. Routes often include Baronette Peak, Tower area, Mammoth Hot Springs, and all across Yellowstone's northern range ecosystem. The activity caters to all skill levels and abilities. All of our local and knowledgeable guides will help you learn about Yellowstone's astounding geology, rich history, and complicated ecological processes.
Gallatin River Whitewater Rafting
Get Wet! Families never forget their rafting experience with Geyser Whitewater. A great departure from driving around the Park. Join us today and "Do Something Extraordinary!" The closest Rafting to West Yellowstone and Old Faithful!