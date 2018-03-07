Yellowstone National Park 2-Day Tour from Jackson: Both Loops

Your day begins at 7:30am as you head north from Jackson, WY towards Yellowstone National Park, passing through Grand Teton on the way. A couple of photo opportunities are available as you pass through Grand Teton.Generally the first major stop will be at Upper Geyser Basin, or the Old Faithul area. The Old Faithful Geyser will erupt every ninety minutes and and you will witness the eruption. Given the timing of your arrival you may have time for a short boardwalk stroll to view some of the other thermal features in the basin. Next, you will venture north and most tours will have the time to stop at the major points of interest and for short and exciting boardwalk excursions. After a thorough exploration of Upper Mammoth Terrace and Lower Mammoth Terrace you will continue down the valley towards the north entrance of Yellowstone and the town of Gardiner, Montana as you pass over the 45th parallel, and into the state of Montana.Head straight out to Chico Hot Springs Resort, about 25 miles north of Gardiner, Montana. Arrive between approximately 5:30 and 6:00 pm, giving you time to soak in their historic mineral pools before you settle down to a delicious meal in arguably the best dining room in Montana!If the dining room is not your style, the poolside grill serves up great food in a casual family setting. Another option available is the world famous (Montana famous anyway) Chico Saloon.You will depart Chico at 8:00am and begin the second day of your tour by returning back to Gardiner and entering Yellowstone via the North Entrance. On day two,wildlife is a major theme as you will be spending the morning hours making your way from Mammoth Hot Springs south toward, and into Lamar Valley, scoping for wildlife along the way. By lunch time you will have backtracked out of Lamar Valley and will continue heading south over Dunraven Pass towards the Canyon Area, with a stop at Tower Falls along the way. Spend some time at the Canyon Area with arguably the most spectacular hydrological features of your tour waiting to be discovered at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Heading south from the Canyon Area you will pass through Hayden Valley (fantastic wildlife here, bison, bear, and wolves, a great spot to glass for wildlife), Mud Volcano area, Yellowstone Lake, and West Thumb.You will have completed our Grand Loop at West Thumb and will continue south from there back to Jackson, usually arriving in Jackson between 6:00pm and 7:00pm, concluding our two days in Yellowstone.