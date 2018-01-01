Welcome to Tutuila
Tutuila is a dramatic mass of sharp edges and pointy peaks, softened by a heavy padding of rainforest. Its craggy green silhouettes loom over the island’s blindingly white sands, turquoise shallows, inviting islets and the stunning Pago Pago Harbour, one of the best-protected natural harbours in the world.
While the airport road offers a disappointing first impression, rest assured that there’s more to Tutuila than fast-food joints and shabby shacks: between the urban delights of Pago Pago, ancient sacred sites, secret swimming spots and scenic hiking trails, this is one of Polynesia’s most eclectic – if little-known – destinations. The island’s claims to fame don’t stop there: the tiny village of Poloa, on Tutuila’s west coast, is the last place on earth to see the sun set each day.