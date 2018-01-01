Welcome to La Paloma
La Paloma sits on a small peninsula 225km east of Montevideo, in the pretty rural department of Rocha. The town itself is rather bland and sprawling, but the surrounding beaches offer some of Uruguay's best surfing. On summer weekends the town often hosts free concerts on the beach, making accommodations bookings essential.
