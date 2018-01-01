From bloodthirsty pirates featuring in Homer's Odyssey to the Soviet nuclear-submarine fleet – everyone used this beautiful curving fjord, invisible from the sea, as a secret hideout.

The British army wintered here during the Crimean War when a storm destroyed many supply ships moored outside the bay. Reading about it in the Times, concerned women back home began knitting full-cover woolly caps for the freezing sailors. These garments became known as balaclava helmets or simply balaclavas.

Today the bay's turquoise waters, surrounded by arid, scrub-covered hills, shelter an armada of yachts and – as a sign of a new volatile epoch – Russian military vessels.

