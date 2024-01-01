Housed in the renovated Löwenbräu brewery, this well-funded contemporary art museum focuses on innovative work from the past few decades.
Migros Museum
Zürich
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.39 MILES
Ensnared in wispy spray, the thunderous Rheinfall might not give Niagara much competition in height (23m), width (150m) or even flow of water (700 cu…
25.47 MILES
You haven’t really been to Lucerne until you have strolled the creaky 14th-century Kapellbrücke, spanning the Reuss River in the Old Town. The octagonal…
21.79 MILES
Completed in 1103, Schaffhausen’s cathedral is a rare, largely intact specimen of the Romanesque style in Switzerland. It opens to a beautifully simple…
1.5 MILES
This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…
20.98 MILES
Follow the crowds flowing towards this baroque edifice, the 18th-century handiwork of Caspar Moosbrugger. The interior dances with colourful frescoes,…
21.94 MILES
Steps lead up through terraced vineyards to this fine specimen of a 16th-century fortress. The unusual circular battlements were built with forced labour…
1.64 MILES
Zürich’s impressive fine-arts gallery boasts a rich collection of largely European art. It stretches from the Middle Ages through a mix of Old Masters to…
25.59 MILES
Lucerne’s blockbuster cultural attraction is the Sammlung Rosengart, occupying a graceful neoclassical pile in the heart of town. It showcases the…
Nearby Zürich attractions
0.01 MILES
Upstairs from the Migros Museum, the ‘Art Hall’ features changing exhibitions of contemporary art, spread over two floors.
0.25 MILES
An atmospheric Kreis 5 park, in the shadow of a towering smokestack and railway viaduct, this family-friendly place has huge grassy expanses and a…
0.38 MILES
The Schiffbau is symbolic of the renaissance of once-industrial western Zürich. Once a mighty factory churning out lake steamers and, until 1992, turbine…
0.43 MILES
This one-time foundry has been converted into a multi-use centre with restaurants, bars and offices.
0.69 MILES
Consistently impressive and wide-ranging, the revolving exhibitions at this design museum can include anything from works by classic photographers such as…
0.83 MILES
An appealing little park where the Limmat and Sihl Rivers come together, just north of the train station and Landesmuseum. James Joyce was fond of this…
0.88 MILES
If you're intrigued to find out more about what makes Switzerland tick financially, this museum, which opened in Zürich-West in summer 2017, is bang on…
8. Schweizerisches Landesmuseum
0.92 MILES
Inside a purpose-built cross between a mansion and a castle sprawls this eclectic and imaginatively presented museum. The permanent collection offers an…