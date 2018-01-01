Tari is one of the few towns in PNG where you may see people still wearing traditional dress, and the Huli wigmen and their distinctive clothing are a must-see.

Before photographing anyone, traditionally dressed or not, ask permission. Locals are usually happy to be snapped and do not ask for payment (although this doesn’t apply to the wigmen). Still, make your thanks known and if you offer to send copies of the pictures, do. The main market days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday and you may meet locals in their finery, though this is becoming a less frequent sight.

The town itself is little more than a handful of buildings. There is a police station, a Bank of South Pacific with an ATM, a few large but basic shops and a hospital.

