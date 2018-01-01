Welcome to Gurvan Saikhan National Park

With its iconic sand dunes, ice canyon and stunning mountain vistas, Gurvan Saikhan National Park (Гурван Сайхан) is understandably one of Mongolia’s most popular national parks. Most travellers see only a fraction of it, sticking to the main sites. With more time, though, it’s possible to drive to the remote western area – an eerie landscape so lacking in life that you may feel as if you’ve landed on Mars.

Read More

Gurvan Saikhan National Park, protected from development since 1963, is named after three of its ridges (though there are four). Besides its spectacular natural beauty it contains more than 200 bird species, including the Mongolian desert finch, cinereous vulture, desert warbler and houbara bustard. The park also has 600 or more types of plants, which help support the black-tailed gazelles, Kozlov’s pygmy jerboas, wild asses and endangered species of wild camel, snow leopard, ibex and argali sheep.

Read Less

Top experiences in Gurvan Saikhan National Park

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Gurvan Saikhan National Park activities

$2599 Classic

Nomadic Mongolia

Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
$4199 National Geographic Journeys

Discover Mongolia

Discover one of Asia's most under-explored regions on a two-week adventure through Mongolia. Walk through the remote and mysterious Erdene Zhu monastery with a Lama Buddhist monk; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, a world-renowned paleontology site famous for its amount of dinosaur eggs and bones; and drop by the home of a welcoming camel-herding family for an afternoon you'll always remember. Embrace your inner nomad in this timeless place.
See More Activities

Gurvan Saikhan National Park in detail

Gurvan Saikhan National Park photo credits