Welcome to Gurvan Saikhan National Park

With its iconic sand dunes, ice canyon and stunning mountain vistas, Gurvan Saikhan National Park (Гурван Сайхан) is understandably one of Mongolia’s most popular national parks. Most travellers see only a fraction of it, sticking to the main sites. With more time, though, it’s possible to drive to the remote western area – an eerie landscape so lacking in life that you may feel as if you’ve landed on Mars.

