Welcome to Khögnö Khan Uul Nature Reserve

The 469-sq-km Khögnö Khan Uul Nature Reserve (Хөгнө Хан Уул) centres on a large, boulder-strewn rocky mountain that rises up surreally from its semidesert surrounds. The arid terrain is good for short hikes (there's plenty of rock clambering to be done), and there are old temples to explore, both ruined and active. In terms of wildlife, as well as majestic red deer, you might also spot ibexes, various varieties of hawk, and even wolves.

