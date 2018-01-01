Welcome to Bogdkhan Uul
The Bogdkhan Uul is said to be the world’s oldest nature reserve. Established in 1778, the park was guarded by 2000 club-wielding lamas. Animal poachers were hauled away in chains, beaten within an inch of their lives, and locked inside coffin-like jail cells.
These days it’s perfectly safe and legal to walk on the mountain, and you can enjoy some terrific hiking and horse-riding trails. Wildlife is more difficult to spot than it used to be, but you still stand a chance of seeing red deer.