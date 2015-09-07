Welcome to Cape Maclear

A long stretch of powder-fine sand bookended by mountains and lapped by dazzling water, Cape Maclear deserves all the hype thrown at it. By day the bay glitters a royal blue, studded with nearby islands and puttering, crayon-coloured fishing boats. Especially in the early morning, the tideline is a hub of local life, with women washing clothes and their children, while fisherfolk spread out vermilion nets to dry and tourists emerge onto the verandas of nearby beach cabanas. Come afternoon the sleepy lanes ring with music from backstreet gospel choirs, while the evenings fill with reggae from the tinny sound system of that bar under the baobab.

