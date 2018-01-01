Welcome to Blantyre

Founded by Scottish missionaries in 1876, and named after the town in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, where explorer David Livingstone was born, Blantyre is Malawi's second-largest city. It's more appealing and cohesive than Lilongwe thanks to its compact size and hilly topography, and though there's not much to do here, it makes a good springboard for exploring Majete Wildlife Reserve and Mt Mulanje.

Read More