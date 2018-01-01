Welcome to Blantyre
Founded by Scottish missionaries in 1876, and named after the town in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, where explorer David Livingstone was born, Blantyre is Malawi's second-largest city. It's more appealing and cohesive than Lilongwe thanks to its compact size and hilly topography, and though there's not much to do here, it makes a good springboard for exploring Majete Wildlife Reserve and Mt Mulanje.
Malawi's commercial and industrial hub, Blantyre has the country's best and most diverse choice of restaurants, a small selection of lively watering holes, and a smattering of sights. Add to that tour operators, banks, internet cafes and other practicalities, and Blantyre makes a pleasant stopover.
