Welcome to Senga Bay

Sitting at the tip of a broad peninsula jutting into the lake, Senga Bay thrums with music by night; by day, fishing nets dry on the beach, boats are propped up photogenically on the shore and backstreets are vivid with playing kids. The trickle of travellers who pass through may find the fishing and conference town a little workaday, but it's a pleasant spot to break a journey along the lake, with some great accommodation and a more authentic feel than nearby Cape Maclear.