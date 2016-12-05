Bitola Tour Full Day Tour from Skopje

On arrival in Bitola, on the right, you can see Mount Pelister (2,601 m tall) and Pelister National Park, which is the smallest but oldest national park in Macedonia (opened in 1948). It is famous for its ancient Molika pine trees and many other different types of flora and fauna and it conserves some rare glacial lakes, Pelisterski Ochi (the Pelister Eyes). It is a famous winter ski resort with hotels and ski-lifts.In Bitola you visit the church of Sveti Dimitrija (St. Dimitri), dating back to the 19th century and renowned for being one of the biggest churches in the Balkans. Then you just have a quick glance at Yeni Mosque (built in 1559) which is now an art gallery, then the Yahdar-Kadi Mosque (built in 1562) and the Isak Mosque (built in 1508-09).At the heart of the town is the Clock Tower. The River Dragor runs through the town. Sirok Sokak (a long pedestrian area) is renowned for the beautiful old houses that belong to the 19th-century architecture. Bitola is a town of consulates, also the town where the Manaki brothers, famous for their pioneering work with the camera, opened their Studio of Art Photography in 1905. In honor of their work in photography, and later, cinematography, the first international film camera festival in the world was started here in 1979 and is held every September.After this, you will go to the ancient Macedonian town of Heraclea Lyncestis by bus. It was the first major town established in the rich Pelagonia valley in the 4th century BC. It was founded by Philip II of Macedon, the father of Aleksandar III of Macedon. Archaeological excavations are still going on at this site and so far a Roman Bath, a Roman amphitheater, a Courtroom and a small and big Basilicas from the 5th century have been discovered. The basilicas have the most beautiful and well preserved mosaic floors which are also the biggest in the Balkans and considered to be ones of the most valuable in the world from this period.You will have a free time and after that you are going back to Skopje where the tour ends.