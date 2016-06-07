Welcome to Bitola
Crumbling and colourful 18th- and 19th-century townhouses, coupled with a quaint, workaday Čaršija (Old Turkish Bazaar), make Bitola one of the country's most aesthetically intriguing (and unique) cities, well worth an overnight trip if you've made it as far as Pelister's westerly mountains for some hiking.
An essential experience is sipping a coffee and people-watching along the pedestrianised Širok Sokak ('Wide Street' – still called ul Maršal Tito officially), the main promenade and heart of the city. Beyond that, the most atmospheric side streets unfurl to the west and Bitola's charms lie in the wandering.
Full-Day Private Bitola Tour from Ohrid
Your day begins with a 9am pickup from your Ohrid accommodations, or any other preferred location in the city. Board the comfortable air-conditioned car or minivan and drive about 1.5 hours to Bitola.Upon arrival in Bitola your driver/guide offers an introduction to the city’s history and leads you to the ancient settlement of Heraclea Lynceststis to admire its well-preserved floor mosaics, fine examples of early Christian art.After the visit to Heraclea Lynceststis, drive by the City Park to the City Museum from where you embark on a walking tour along the pedestrian street of Shirok Sokak. While walking, admire the colorful neoclassical buildings, housing cafes and restaurants. There is time to sample some local bites or just relax with a coffee while people watching (at own expense). The tour continues to the Old Bazaar, from where you walk to the Green Market, passing by such historic sites as the Clock Tower and Yeni Mosque. At the Green Market, where the tour concludes, don't miss your chance to buy a traditional pepper necklace or to stock up on some fresh, organic produce.Your day ends with a drop-off back at your accommodations in Ohrid.
Bitola Private Tour from Skopje
Your driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, and take you by comfortable A/C car or mini-van to Bitola.In about two and a half hours driving, as a first stop in Bitola and an introduction to the city’s history you will be able to visit and learn about the ancient settlement Heraclea Lynceststis and the well preserved floor mosaics, fine examples of Early Christian Art.After the visit of Heraclea, driving by the City Park, your driver/guide will transfer you to the City Museum from where you will enjoy a walking tour through Shirok Sokak, among the nice colorful romantic and neoclassical buildings, housing cafes and restaurants, with a time to taste some local bites or just relax with a coffee and people watching! The tour further continues through the sites, to the Old Bazaar, finishing at the Green Market, where you won’t miss the chance to buy a 'pepper necklace' or some of the fresh, organic, season’s products!Transfer back to hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje!Some of the places you will most likely pass:Veles, Gradsko, Trans-pass Pletvar, Prilep, Heraclea Lyncestis, City Park, Military Academy Kemal Ataturk, City Museum, Shirok Sokak, Center of Culture, Catholic Cathedral, Clock Tower, Jeni Mosque, Isak Beg Mosque, Ajdar Kadi Mosque, Bezisten, Old Bazaar, Little Montmartre, Green Market
Private Bitola, Stobi, and Wine Tasting Tour from Ohrid
Your driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Ohrid, and take you with A/C car or van on a private full day wine tour to Demir Kapija.You will, first, be taken for a drive of about one and a half hours to Bitola, enjoy a short walk through Shirok Sokak, then the tour continues to one of the best known and preserved archaeological sites, Stobi.After the visit of Stobi, you continue by car/van for about 20 min driving to a winery at Demir Kapija. During the few hours stay at the winery, an experienced oenologist will take you on a tour through the process of wine making, you will be able to see the wine cellars and if it is the 'right' time of the year, even take part in grape harvesting. You then take time to simply relax and enjoy the authentic wines and tasty, fresh, organic food from the region.At the end of the tour, you will be taken back by car/van to your hotel or any location of your preference in Ohrid.Some of the places you will most likely pass:ResenBitolaPrilepRosomanStobiDemir KapijaLake MladostArcheological site StobiPopova Kula winery
Bitola Tour Full Day Tour from Skopje
On arrival in Bitola, on the right, you can see Mount Pelister (2,601 m tall) and Pelister National Park, which is the smallest but oldest national park in Macedonia (opened in 1948). It is famous for its ancient Molika pine trees and many other different types of flora and fauna and it conserves some rare glacial lakes, Pelisterski Ochi (the Pelister Eyes). It is a famous winter ski resort with hotels and ski-lifts.In Bitola you visit the church of Sveti Dimitrija (St. Dimitri), dating back to the 19th century and renowned for being one of the biggest churches in the Balkans. Then you just have a quick glance at Yeni Mosque (built in 1559) which is now an art gallery, then the Yahdar-Kadi Mosque (built in 1562) and the Isak Mosque (built in 1508-09).At the heart of the town is the Clock Tower. The River Dragor runs through the town. Sirok Sokak (a long pedestrian area) is renowned for the beautiful old houses that belong to the 19th-century architecture. Bitola is a town of consulates, also the town where the Manaki brothers, famous for their pioneering work with the camera, opened their Studio of Art Photography in 1905. In honor of their work in photography, and later, cinematography, the first international film camera festival in the world was started here in 1979 and is held every September.After this, you will go to the ancient Macedonian town of Heraclea Lyncestis by bus. It was the first major town established in the rich Pelagonia valley in the 4th century BC. It was founded by Philip II of Macedon, the father of Aleksandar III of Macedon. Archaeological excavations are still going on at this site and so far a Roman Bath, a Roman amphitheater, a Courtroom and a small and big Basilicas from the 5th century have been discovered. The basilicas have the most beautiful and well preserved mosaic floors which are also the biggest in the Balkans and considered to be ones of the most valuable in the world from this period.You will have a free time and after that you are going back to Skopje where the tour ends.