All Sides Of Lithuania (9 Days)

Day 1. Hello and welcome to Vilnius. Let's meet and we will give a short brief on Vilnius not forgetting to recommend some Dinner places and directions for an evening stroll. Day 2. Yes, it is You in a Nuclear Power plant. This is a rare opportunity to visit a Nuclear powerplant not only for the fact of visiting, but also for hearing some soviet stories and seeing the ambition of the time of red reign. We will pass some beautiful forests as well, so there will be nature before coming back to Vilnius. Day 3. From Vilnius to a countryside and back. The day begins with a walking tour to uncover the history and cultural background of Vilnius and continues to Trakai - historic capital with a Castle on a lake and some local "kibinas" to taste. The perfect ending for a day depends on your choice - would you like tasting local beer or have a traditional Lithuanian dinner? Day 4. Details of countryside and beauty of Kaunas. When nearing Kaunas we make a stop for a village that has all authentic countryside region houses built in one place. The rest of the day in Kaunas will tell us how it felt to be in independent Lithuania between World Wars, and how this vibrant city lives today. You could also try to catch a wind in the almost historical amusement park. Day 5. Castle by the river and remote feel of Curonian lagoon. Drive a beautiful road by the river Nemunas that has a castle to stop for. On Curonian lagoon shore go through the tiny villages and look for a remote feeling when standing by the water. Let's climb to the lighthouse for great view and eat authentic local catch or enjoy locals beloved hot sauna experience. Day 6. The beauty of Curonian spit. Prepare for picturesque dunes, forests and tiny resort views that used to be fishermen villages. We will show the full authenticity of this tiny, yet our favorite, peace of land. Make sure you will taste local smoked fish. Day 7. A Day for Klaipeda and Palanga. The day starts with the meeting of Klaipeda - our port city. Then you'll visit Palanga - biggest resort that has good memories of 19th century nobles enjoying their time here and building great things. Expect to know more about amber - our gold - before coming back to Klaipeda. Day 8. Hill of Crosses on the way back. We are heading back to Vilnius with a stop for Hill of crosses - a place where most visitors want to get but not every manages the distance. Back in Vilnius we want to show You some soviet-architecture-award-winning neighborhoods and visit the TV tower for some sights from the high. Day 9. See you next time! This day is for Your free time in Vilnius, before it is time to go to the airport and say "see you next time".