Welcome to Palanga
Despite the crowds and encroaching neon, Palanga is not without charm, with wooden houses and the ting-a-ling of bicycle bells and pedal-powered taxis in the air.
Palanga activities
10 Day Tour Across Lithuania All Inclusive
DAY 1 Arrival to Vilnius. Private transfer to the hotel in Vilnius Old Town. Free time.DAY 2 Morning tea/ coffee with the guide & group members. Today you will explore Vilnius: UNESCO listed Old Town with it‘s main historical and architectural monuments, Grand Duke Palace, Parliament & KGB museum. Surprises awaits in quirky neighbourhood of artists also known as Republic of Uzupis. The tour of mysterious Vilnius Cathedral‘s catacombs will reveal the story of Lithuanian Romeo & Juliet – Barbora Radvilaite and Zygimantas Augustas. DAY 3 Visit Trakai – the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a majestic insular castle of 15th century. Have a relaxing sail at Galve lake and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Recently renovated Uzutrakis manor will provides a spectacular view to Trakai castle. In Kernave you will climb a 5 mound complex. Return to Vilnius for overnight.DAY 4 Travel to unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Kaunas – second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. DAY 5 Along the most picturesque road of Lithuania you will visit Raudone and Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania.DAY 6 You will take a ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante visit weather wane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches, decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian folk tales. In Nida you will see majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Trip to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Palanga tour. Visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25000 pieces of amber. Kretinga museum & winter garden. Return to Palanga. Free time to enjoy resort life and beautiful sunset. DAY 8 Drive to Vilnius. En route stop at Cold War museum in Zemaitija National park. Come to underground missile silos labyrinth and get to know about the Cold War period, propaganda media strategies and life in the military base. Later proceed to the Hill of the Crosses. It is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. Free afternoon in Vilnius.DAY 9 See the most interesting sights of Aukstaitija National park, the Switzerland of Lithuania. Learn how Lithuanian speciality – amazing tree- cake or Sakotis is being made. Try it yourself, taste it and get some for your family. Return to Vilnius. Farewell drink and snacks.DAY 10 Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Discover Lithuania and Latvia - The Gems of the Baltics
Day 1 Arrival in Vilnius airport. Private transfer to centrally located 4* hotel„ Artis“ or similar. Overnight. Day 2 Morning guided walking tour in Vilnius Old Town: Cathedral and it’s square, Gediminas Castle, University campus, Pilies street with the 16-18th century historical and architectural monuments, Gothic corner of Vilnius with St Anne's and Bernardines churches, former Town Hall square, the Gates of Dawn with miraculous icon of Virgin Mary. Afternoon departure to Trakai - the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Visit the 15th century Insular Trakai Castle. Later drive to Kaunas. Evening sightseeing tour of Kaunas Old Town, second largest city and the capital of Lithuania between the World Wars. The tour includes: the Old Town of Kaunas with its St George's church, castle ruins, Theological seminary, the Town Hall Square, the Jesuit church, the Cathedral, the Church of Vytautas and the Perkunas House, Christ’s Resurrection Church. Overnight at the hotel “Daugirdas” 4* in Kaunas or similar.Day 3 Morning departure to Klaipėda. Ferry from Klaipėda to Neringa - visit Juodkrante, climb the Hill of Witches decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian legends and folk tales. Stop at a bird sanctuary. Further drive to Nida (30 km), a small old fishermen village famous for its majestic seashore sand dunes, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Overnight at the hotel “Amberton Klaipeda” 4* in Klaipėda or similar.Day 4 Morning departure to Riga with en route stop in Palanga resort to visit the biggest amber museum in world. Later stop to visit the holy site of Catholic Pilgrimage – The Hill of Crosses. This is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of the people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. From here the Pope blessed people of Lithuania and Christian Europe. Overnight at the hotel “Europa Royal Riga” 4* in Riga or similar.Day 5 Morning excursion in Riga Old Town. Enjoy the beauty of the ancient Hanseatic city, while strolling through the cobble- stone, picturesque streets of the Old Town. In Old Riga you will see: Dome Cathedral, the Church of St. Peter, The House of Blackheads, the Cat House, Old City Walls, Old Riga Castle and much more. End of the tour. Private transfer to the Riga's airport.
7 Day Around Lithuania Adventure (Guaranteed Departure)
Day 1. Hello and welcome to Vilnius. Let's meet with a gratuite drink and we will give a short brief on Vilnius not forgetting to recommend some dinner places and directions for an evening stroll. Day 2. Uncover of Vilnius and around with an evening in the city. We want to show Vilnius and tell all the history. After that we will visit the town older than Vilnius, called Trakai and its old Castle - a popular day trip destination from Vilnius. The day will end by tasty evening option: by tasting traditional Lithuanian dinner (OPTIONAL). Day 3. Details of countryside and beauty of Kaunas. When nearing Kaunas we make a stop in Rumsiskes village that has all authentic countryside region houses built in one place. The rest of the day in Kaunas will tell us how it felt to be in independent Lithuania between World Wars, and how this vibrant city lives today. You could also try to catch the wind in the almost historical Soviet times amusement park (OPTIONAL). Day 4. Castles by the river and remote feel of Curonian lagoon. Drive a beautiful road by the river Nemunas that has a lot of castles and stop in Panemune Castle on the way. Continue to Curionian lagoon. On Curonian lagoon shore go through the tiny villages and look for a remote feeling when standing by the water. Climb the lighthouse for great views and eat authentic local catch or enjoy locals' beloved hot sauna experience (OPTIONAL). Day 5. The beauty of Curonian spit. Prepare for picturesque sand dunes, forests and tiny resor towns that used to be fishermen villages. We will show the full authenticity of this tiny, yet our favorite place of the land. We will make sure you will taste local smoked fish. And to make your trip more memorable – take some photos from breathtaking Parnidis dune before getting back to Klaipeda for the evening. Day 6. A day of driving to Palanga and Hill of crosses. We are heading back to Vilnius, but on this long drive there will be few hours in Palanga - biggest resort that has good memories of 19th century nobles enjoying their time here and building great things. Expect to know more about amber our gold in the biggest in a world Amber Museum. In the middle of the road - we stop in a Hill of crosses - a place where most visitors want to go but not every manages the distance. Evening in Vilnius, which you already know. Day 7. See You next time!
All Sides Of Lithuania (9 Days)
Day 1. Hello and welcome to Vilnius. Let's meet and we will give a short brief on Vilnius not forgetting to recommend some Dinner places and directions for an evening stroll. Day 2. Yes, it is You in a Nuclear Power plant. This is a rare opportunity to visit a Nuclear powerplant not only for the fact of visiting, but also for hearing some soviet stories and seeing the ambition of the time of red reign. We will pass some beautiful forests as well, so there will be nature before coming back to Vilnius. Day 3. From Vilnius to a countryside and back. The day begins with a walking tour to uncover the history and cultural background of Vilnius and continues to Trakai - historic capital with a Castle on a lake and some local "kibinas" to taste. The perfect ending for a day depends on your choice - would you like tasting local beer or have a traditional Lithuanian dinner? Day 4. Details of countryside and beauty of Kaunas. When nearing Kaunas we make a stop for a village that has all authentic countryside region houses built in one place. The rest of the day in Kaunas will tell us how it felt to be in independent Lithuania between World Wars, and how this vibrant city lives today. You could also try to catch a wind in the almost historical amusement park. Day 5. Castle by the river and remote feel of Curonian lagoon. Drive a beautiful road by the river Nemunas that has a castle to stop for. On Curonian lagoon shore go through the tiny villages and look for a remote feeling when standing by the water. Let's climb to the lighthouse for great view and eat authentic local catch or enjoy locals beloved hot sauna experience. Day 6. The beauty of Curonian spit. Prepare for picturesque dunes, forests and tiny resort views that used to be fishermen villages. We will show the full authenticity of this tiny, yet our favorite, peace of land. Make sure you will taste local smoked fish. Day 7. A Day for Klaipeda and Palanga. The day starts with the meeting of Klaipeda - our port city. Then you'll visit Palanga - biggest resort that has good memories of 19th century nobles enjoying their time here and building great things. Expect to know more about amber - our gold - before coming back to Klaipeda. Day 8. Hill of Crosses on the way back. We are heading back to Vilnius with a stop for Hill of crosses - a place where most visitors want to get but not every manages the distance. Back in Vilnius we want to show You some soviet-architecture-award-winning neighborhoods and visit the TV tower for some sights from the high. Day 9. See you next time! This day is for Your free time in Vilnius, before it is time to go to the airport and say "see you next time".