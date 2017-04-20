Celtic Tour from Dublin: Boyne Valley Tombs, Hill of Tara

Leave Dublin by bus and embark on a full-day trip to Boyne Valley for a unique Celtic experience. Stop first in the County of Meath to explore the passage tombs at Loughcrew with your expert guide and view the 6,000-year-old artistic stone carvings that hold considerable historical importance for Ireland. After a scenic drive through Ireland's beautiful countryside, arrive in the old town of Trim. Where we will visit the famous Trim Castle, the largest, best-preserved and most impressive Anglo-Norman castle in Ireland.Travel farther to one of the most sacred sites of ancient Ireland‚ the Hill of Tara. A thousand years ago, the High Kings ruled the country from these grounds because a quarter of Ireland's landscape can be seen from a panoramic viewpoint here, making it the royal center of Ireland. After touring this area with your guide, pass through the town of Trim again and take time to enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). Then, drive through the village of Slane, stopping to take some photos of the incredible Slane Castle, before arriving just outside Ardee. Exit the bus at the ruins of the Jumping Church, a monument that has been the source of fascination for visitors and locals alike. It is said that the gable wall of the church jumped 3 feet (1 meter) inwards, excluding the grave of an excommunicated occupant outside the walls of the church. Whatever the real story is, it sure makes for an intriguing stop!Next, head to one of Ireland's oldest and best-known religious sites -- Monasterboice. The Celtic High Cross of Muiredach is one of the finest high crosses in Ireland, and is regarded as a rare surviving example of Irish religious art. The final stop of your tour is the historical town of Drogheda, where you will get a walking tour of the city. Afterwards, spend some free time exploring the meandering streets and check out the local shops and street stalls before relaxing on a scenic drive back to Dublin.