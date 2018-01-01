Welcome to Cap-Haïtien

Haiti’s second city feels a world away from the throng and hustle of Port-au-Prince. During the French colonial era it was the richest city in the Caribbean, and even if that grandeur has long since faded, the city still maintains a relaxed atmosphere, and the old port architecture of high shop fronts and balconies makes it a pleasant place to wander. Most people refer to the city simply as ‘Cap,’ or ‘O’Kap’ in the high-lilting local Creole accent of its residents.

Read More