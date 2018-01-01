Welcome to Cap-Haïtien
There isn’t too much to do in Cap-Haïtien beyond enjoy the atmosphere, but it’s an ideal place to base yourself to enjoy the nearby attractions, including the Citadelle Laferrière and the beaches around Plage Labadie.
Despite its rich history, there is still a lot of poverty in Cap-Haïtien. On the way to the city center from the airport, travelers pass one of the country's most dilapidated and trash-covered slums.
