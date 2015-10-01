Dogsledding day in Ilulissat

For us it is important that you, as a visitor to Ilulissat, get involved with its people and take time to immerse yourself in the local culture through activities such as dogsledding. It is not only about the ride, but also about learning about the art of dogsledding. Our guide speaks fluent English and will explain and show you which are the steps to follow before starting a dogsled journey: how dogsleds are built, how to maintain and fix them, how to use the whip (a good use of the whip never touches the dogs), how to take care of the dogs, how to feed them and how to educate them.Once you have experienced and learned about the preparation, everything is ready to start our journey. Dogsledding is probably the most authentic way to explore the snowy valleys, mountains, frozen lakes, fjords and the sea ice around Ilulissat.The route we choose will always depend on snow and ice conditions. Our main choice is visiting the authentic settlement of Oqaatsut, 20 km north from Ilulissat where 37 Inuit live all year round. Once there, we will have a small walk around the settlement, share a hot drink and biscuits with a local family and hear stories about the settlement, its people and their way of life.If conditions do not allow to go to Oqaatsut, we offer you a route that has an unbeatable scenery. We go up the mountains and encounter other dogsled as we follow a part of the route to the ice-fishing spots in the Icefjord, finally reaching a series of viewpoints of Ilulissat, Disko Bay and the Ice Cap.