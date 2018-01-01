Welcome to Eastern Desert
However, none of the roads crossing the desert can be freely travelled – some are completely closed to foreigners – and all the sites require a guide. As a result, it is strongly advised (in fact necessary) that you explore the Eastern Desert with the aid of an experienced tour operator.
Top experiences in Eastern Desert
Eastern Desert activities
Morning Quad Bike Desert Safari in Marsa Alam
Your representative will pick you up from your hotel in Marsa Alam, where he will escort you to the meeting point of Shekh Malek situated north of Marsa Alam airport.Here you will meet your instructor who will give you a test drive before starting your adventure driving 22 km between the mountains of the Eastern desert. You have the opportunity to stop for 2 or 3 times on your way to the Bedouin tribe to learn about their life and traditions.Here you can have the chance to experience a traditional Bedouin tea and be daring and smoke a water pipe before driving your motorbike back to the quad runner station . After this fantastic trip you will be transferred back to your Hotel in Marsa Alam.