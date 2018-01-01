Welcome to Eastern Desert

This vast, desolate area, rimmed by the Red Sea Mountains to the east and the Nile Valley in the west, was once criss-crossed by ancient trade routes and dotted with settlements that played vital roles in the development of many of the region’s greatest civilisations. Today the Eastern Desert’s rugged expanses are filled with fascinating footprints of this history, including rock inscriptions, ancient gold and mineral mines, wells and watchtowers, and religious shrines and buildings. Time spent here is one of the highlights of any visit to the Red Sea coast; it's a world apart from the commercialised coastline.

Read More

However, none of the roads crossing the desert can be freely travelled – some are completely closed to foreigners – and all the sites require a guide. As a result, it is strongly advised (in fact necessary) that you explore the Eastern Desert with the aid of an experienced tour operator.

Read Less

Top experiences in Eastern Desert

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Eastern Desert activities

$42 Walking & Biking Tours

Morning Quad Bike Desert Safari in Marsa Alam

Your representative will pick you up from your hotel  in Marsa Alam, where he will escort you to the meeting point of Shekh Malek situated  north of Marsa Alam airport.Here you will meet your instructor who will give you a test drive before starting your adventure driving 22 km between the mountains of the Eastern desert. You have the opportunity to stop for 2 or 3 times on your way to the Bedouin tribe to learn about their life and traditions.Here you can have the chance to experience a traditional Bedouin tea and be daring and smoke a water pipe before driving your motorbike back to the quad runner station . After this fantastic trip you will be transferred back to your Hotel in Marsa Alam.
See More Activities