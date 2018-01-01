3 days east west luxor and Dendera and abydos temple

1- East luxor Excursion professional Tour guide in luxor will pick you up from your hotel in Luxor, start your visit in the east bank the Karnak Temples by privat car and private tour guide . move to Luxor Temple. It was built by Amunhotep III in 18th Dynasty in the New Kingdom and it was completed by Ramesses II during the 19th Dynasty. It was dedicated to the great god Amun-Ra, his wife Mut and their son Khonsu together representing the Theban triad. Enjoy visiting Obelisk of Ramses II in front of the 1st Pylon. optional stop for lunch then Karnak temple is the greatest example of worship in history and was dedicated to the God Amon, his wife Mut and their son Khonsu. It was constructed from the beginning of the Middle Kingdom to the Graeco Roman Kingdom. then you will see the ram headed avenue with big saracrb , don't forget your wish if you walk around the sacarb . ask your guide At the end of your tour you will be escorted back to your hotel.2-west luxor Excursion professional Tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Luxor, start your tour crossing the Nile River to the West Bank to visit the Temple of Hatshepsut, one of the most striking monuments in Egypt. the famous female ruler of Egypt for 20 years who posed as a male to gain the throne then you'll visit the necropolis of the ancient city of Thebes. Arriving at the Valley of the Kings, burial place of the kings of Thebes (ancient Luxor) The most known tombs are King Tutmosis I, Tutmosis III, Tut-Ankh-Amon, King Ramssess VI, King Mrenptah and AmonhotepII. Then Continue to . Later you will get to see the colossi of memnon. At the end of your tour you will be escorted back to your hotel. 3-Dendeara and Abydos temple Excursion Cairo will pick you up from your hotel in Luxor to by an air conditioned private vehicle or car First,First, visit Abydos, the ancient Egyptian believed of god (Lord of the underworld) to be buried there. The temple was built by King Seti I, and completed by King Ramsess II, known as temple of Seti I. It is located in Abydos city about 420 km to the south of Cairo in Sohag Government, and 135 km from Luxor. The paintings of the Gods and Pharaohs on the walls of the OsirisTemple at Abydos are among the most beautifully preserved in Egypt. Then continue to Dandara to visit the Temple of Hathor, goddess of love and joy. The temple is located in Dandara which is situated at the north of Luxor. The Temple of Hathor at Dendera, on the Nile north of Luxor, is one of the latest Egyptian temples. Dedicated to the wife of the god Horus .optional stop for lunch ,then transfer back to your hotel