Sohag activities
Dendara and Abydos Temples Day Tour from Luxor
At 8:00 am be picked up from your Hotel or Nile Cruise in Luxor before being transferred by private a/c vehicle to Abydos city. Drive north from Luxor for a day to see two of the most complete temples in Egypt. Start your day tour discovering Abydos Temple and Temple of Hathor at Dendara, which may be the best preserved in Egypt with full color still visible on its walls Temple around 135 km from Luxor, the ancient Egyptian believed of god (Lord of the underworld) to be buried there. It is located in Abydos city about 420 km to the south of Cairo in Sohag Government, and 135 km from Luxor. The paintings of the Gods and Pharaohs on the walls of the Osiris Temple at Abydos are among the most beautifully preserved in Egypt. Then continue to Dendara to visit the Temple of Hathor, goddess of love and joy. The temple is located in Dendara which is situated at the north of Luxor at the end of the Tour around 16:00 transfer back to the hotel in Luxor.
3 days east west luxor and Dendera and abydos temple
3 days east west luxor and Dendera and abydos temple

1- East luxor Excursion professional Tour guide in luxor will pick you up from your hotel in Luxor, start your visit in the east bank the Karnak Temples by privat car and private tour guide . move to Luxor Temple. It was built by Amunhotep III in 18th Dynasty in the New Kingdom and it was completed by Ramesses II during the 19th Dynasty. It was dedicated to the great god Amun-Ra, his wife Mut and their son Khonsu together representing the Theban triad. Enjoy visiting Obelisk of Ramses II in front of the 1st Pylon. optional stop for lunch then Karnak temple is the greatest example of worship in history and was dedicated to the God Amon, his wife Mut and their son Khonsu. It was constructed from the beginning of the Middle Kingdom to the Graeco Roman Kingdom. then you will see the ram headed avenue with big saracrb , don't forget your wish if you walk around the sacarb . ask your guide At the end of your tour you will be escorted back to your hotel.2-west luxor Excursion professional Tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Luxor, start your tour crossing the Nile River to the West Bank to visit the Temple of Hatshepsut, one of the most striking monuments in Egypt. the famous female ruler of Egypt for 20 years who posed as a male to gain the throne then you'll visit the necropolis of the ancient city of Thebes. Arriving at the Valley of the Kings, burial place of the kings of Thebes (ancient Luxor) The most known tombs are King Tutmosis I, Tutmosis III, Tut-Ankh-Amon, King Ramssess VI, King Mrenptah and AmonhotepII. Then Continue to . Later you will get to see the colossi of memnon. At the end of your tour you will be escorted back to your hotel.
4 days luxor

firsteast luxor :Luxor Temple. It was built by Amunhotep III in 18th Dynasty in the New Kingdom and it was completed by Ramesses II during the 19th Dynasty then optional stop for lunch then Karnak temple is the greatest example of worship in history and was dedicated to the God Amon, his wife Mut and their son Khonsu. It was constructed from the beginning of the Middle Kingdom to the Graeco Roman Kingdom.then back to hotel west luxor : the Temple of Hatshepsut, one of the most striking monuments in Egypt. the famous female ruler of Egypt for 20 years Arriving at the Valley of the Kings, burial place of the kings of Thebes (ancient Luxor) The most known tombs are King Tutmosis I, Tutmosis III, Tut-Ankh-Amon, King Ramssess VI, King Mrenptah and AmonhotepII. Then Continue to . Later you will get to see the colossi of memnon.then hotel

4th edfu and kom ombo : , you will be transferred by a horse carriage to visit the majestic temple dedicated to Horus which is considered by most to be the best preserved cult temple in Egypt. According to the Egyptian myths, it was the place where the falcon-headed god Horus revenged the murder of his father Osiris by killing Seth. Then transfer to see to the Temple of Kom Ombo standing on high grounds overlooking the Nile. It differs from other temples because of its double entrance, each one is dedicated to divinity: "Haroeris" with his falcon head and " Sobek " with his crocodile head. The Temple of Kom Ombo was built on the honor of two deities the crocodile-headed Sobek optional stop for lunch . Then transfer back to your hotel in Luxor.