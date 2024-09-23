While autumn settles in, the LP team has been savoring the last glimpses of summer with various adventures across beautiful destinations. From cruising through the Swiss Alps in a rented campervan to stargazing under the Milky Way in the Bahamas, our map is now sprinkled with new pins.

Max, with his knack for finding the coolest wine bars wherever he goes, uncovered a perfect sundowner spot in Sicily that I’m definitely bookmarking for next year. Rachel, who curates our Instagram and Pinterest accounts, spent time in Portland, Maine, with her wife, exploring the kind of cafes and independent boutiques that perfectly capture her eye for aesthetics.

Let's dive into our recent travels and discoveries.

Max spent just over a week in Sicily visiting its cities and beaches. Max Felderman for Lonely Planet

Sicily, Italy

Max Felderman, Sales & Marketing Manager, Trade

I spent just over a week on the northern coast of Sicily, bopping between different beaches (some off the beaten path, some more accessible and luxe) and visiting a bunch of different cities. My visit coincided with Ferragosto, an Italian summer holiday where nearly everyone heads to the beach to celebrate, so the mood was festive and relaxed the entire time we were there.

Max's top picks

1. Best beach: My favorite was in Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro, one of Sicily's most famous natural parks. The beach was about a 45-minute hike from the entrance in brutal heat, but it was well worth it!

2. Can't miss: A visit to Cefalù. Stop at Enoteca Le Petit Tonneau and have a glass of wine overlooking the beach where the second season of White Lotus was filmed.

3. Top meal: Dinner at Abbazia Santa Anastasia, a gorgeous winery in the mountains near Castelbuono.

Max's tip: Don’t skip Catania, a fantastic city that's a bit more gritty and welcoming than Palermo. We spent a night at Palazzo Marletta, a wonderful hotel in the city center.

Aoife and friends road-tripped through the Swiss Alps where they swam in Lake Oescheinensee (left) and hiked Jungfraujoch (right). Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Aoife Breslin, Publicity & Marketing Coordinator

I spent a week in the Swiss Alps with friends, where we rented a campervan and went on a little road trip. We visited Zurich, Lucerne, Interlaken, Grindelwald and Bern. As a traveler who finds joy in nature's raw beauty, spending the day sunbathing, swimming, and picnicking by the lakeside was nothing short of perfection. My Irish bones are well-equipped for the cool temperatures of the Swiss lakes, so swimming in the crystal clear waters of Lake Oeschinensee wasn't a problem.

Aoife's top picks

1. Best experience: I still have to pinch myself when I think of the views I was met with when I reached Lake Oeschinensee. Nestled in the Bernese Alps near Kandersteg, reaching this lake feels like you are stepping into a real-life postcard.

2. Can't miss: Jungfraujoch, otherwise known as the "Top of Europe". The journey to this summit begins with a steep gondola ride, followed by a scenic cogwheel train trip through tunnels carved into the mountains. On arrival you'll be treated to a 360-degree view that stretches as far as Germany and Italy on clear days.

3. Top treat: Switzerland is famous for its rich chocolate heritage and brands like Lindt, Toblerone and Cailler, but nothing compares to the joy of savoring a handcrafted praline from a local chocolatier.

Aoife's tip: We rented our campervan from Roadsurfer, which I highly recommend for its responsive service. When we punctured a tire in the middle of our trip, the company had us safely back on the road within the hour.

Alex's time in the Bahamas was filled with music, stargazing and stunning waterside lodgings. Alexander Howard for Lonely Planet

The Bahamas

Alex Howard, Editorial Director

A few weeks ago, I went to the Bahamas. It was my first time to the Caribbean Islands, and I'm already plotting a way to go back. If you're looking for a truly off-the-beaten-path experience similar to mine, skip the big resorts and head to the smaller islands. The stars alone are worth it!

Alex's top picks

1. Best experience: Island-hopping to Cat Island and staying at Rollezz Villas Beach Resort. The remote location offers stunning views of the Milky Way on clear nights.

2. Can't miss: Experiencing a lively Rake and Scrape music session – don't be shy; join in and learn a step or two. You should also pay a visit to Bon Vivant, one of the coolest cocktail bars in town

3. Top drink: Sky juice! A unique and potent mix of coconut milk, condensed milk, nutmeg and gin. I bought mine from a guy selling it out of his car trunk.

Alex's tip: It's easy to fall in love with the Bahamas, especially if you go exploring beyond the typical tourist trail. The Out Islands offer a perfect blend of history, culture and secluded paradise, with impossibly blue waters, sugar-sand beaches, and rich cultural experiences set to the rhythms of Junkanoo.

Sofie had enough of summer and whisked three generations of her family to Greenland for an adventure. Sofie Andersen for Lonely Planet

Greenland

Sofie Andersen, Production Editor

This summer, I got to visit Greenland's Ilulissat and Disko Bay with three generations of my family. I had high expectations, and it didn't disappoint - stunning landscapes, excellent activities for all abilities, and delicious food based on locally sourced, super-fresh ingredients.

Sofie's top picks

1. Best experience: The hike with our Greenlandic guide John in the Ilimanaq tundra – he had such a wealth of knowledge about the land, and we had lots of interesting conversations about what life is like in such a tiny settlement where the sea freezes from December to May, meaning a shopping trip or any emergency is by helicopter.

2. Can't miss: The Icefjord in Ilulissat completely overwhelms you with its beauty and size as you approach the coast.

3. Top meal: The three-course set menu at Restaurant Egede (only open from June to September annually) that included reindeer carpaccio and musk ox.

Sofie's tip: Be prepared for a change of plans – this is Greenland, and though airport runways are being extended to make access easier, the weather doesn’t often play ball.

Rachel and her wife visited Portland, Maine and spent time in cute shops and restaurants and enjoyed sunset cruises. Rachel Lewis for Lonely Planet

Portland, Maine

Rachel Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager

When I told my grandmother (who’s from Massachusetts) that I was planning a long-weekend trip with my wife to Portland, she had two recommendations: eat as much as you can manage, and go to the locally owned Cool As A Moose (and buy her a mug for Christmas – on it, Gramma). My wife and I landed with empty tums and space in our luggage for goodies, and hit it.

Rachel's top picks

1. Best experience: A sunset cruise of Casco Bay to see Diamond Pass and the Calendar Islands. We also saw dolphins, seals and a bald eagle.

2. Can't miss: A visit to Soleil, an extremely colorful shop filled with things like lobster toiletry bags and notebooks with croissants on them.

3. Top meal: Anything at Green Elephant, an all-vegetarian restaurant perfect for a quick lunch – minimal wait and a great menu.

Rachel's tip: Book your sunset cruise with Casco Bay Sunset and Lighthouse Cruise ($52/person) and arrive early to snag stellar seats on the upper deck.