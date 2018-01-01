Welcome to Interlaken
Swiss Alps Tour: Jungfraujoch and Bernese Oberland from Zurich
Head to Sihlquai Bus Terminal near Zurich train station in the morning to meet your multilingual guide — who speaks English, Spanish and German — and board your luxury coach. Then, relax on the scenic drive through the Bernese Oberland countryside. You’ll feel as if you’ve entered a fairy tale as you stare at the sheer beauty of the white jagged mountains above Bern, a range known as the Bernese Alps. The scenery is truly mesmerizing, and it only gets better!Arrive about two hours later in Interlaken for a quick break. This famous town is situated between two lakes, Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, and serves as the main transport gateway to the region's mountains and lakes. Continue to the nearby village of Grindelwald, where you’ll board the cogwheel train for a spectacular 1.5-hour ride via the Kleine Scheidegg high mountain pass to Jungfraujoch, a famous mountain pass between the Mönch and Jungfrau peaks. You’ll be treated to stunning views of the world-famous triple peaks of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau along the way.After your journey, disembark at Jungfraujoch, one of Europe's highest railway stations! Standing at an elevation of approximately 11,332 feet (3,454 meters), Jungfrauoch immerses you in an Alpine wonderland of ice, snow and rock. Follow your guide to the Top of Europe building, adjacent to the station accessible by an underground tunnel. At the lookout point, gaze down on the snowy peaks of Aletsch Glacier, spread out in front of you. Then, take the elevator to Sphinx Observatory for more incredible vistas from the terrace. Don't forget to walk through the tunnels of the Ice Palace, located in the heart of the glacier; it's an unforgettable experience!The Top of Europe has several restaurants where you can enjoy a meal or some refreshments (own expense). After your time here, board the train and descend down the mountains. Pass the ski resort of Wengen and disembark in Lauterbrunnen. Finally, reboard your coach for the return drive to Zurich.
Jungfraujoch Top of Europe Day Trip from Interlaken
Head to the Interlaken Tourist Information Office in the late morning to meet your guide and board the coach. Sit back as you travel through the magnificent Jungfrau region to the famous mountain resort of Grindelwald.Board the cogwheel train in Grindelwald, and savor the excitement as you ride up through the Swiss Alps along the Kleine Scheidegg pass, admiring the triple peaks of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau on the way. When you reach the top, you’re officially at the highest railway station in Europe! Amidst a stunning high-Alpine wonderland of ice, snow and rock, you’ll be amazed by the panoramic views from the Sphinx Observation Terrace. Spot Aletsch Glacier, Europe's longest glacier covering some 66 square miles (171 sq km), and see the snowcapped peaks of neighboring countries. Then walk through the tunnels of the Ice Palace, located in the heart of the glacier for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! After your Top of Europe adventure, board the cogwheel train for your descent down the mountains. Pass the holiday resort town of Wengen before arriving in Lauterbrunnen, where the coach awaits you for the return trip to Interlaken.
Swiss Alps Tour from Lucerne: Jungfraujoch, Bernese Oberland
Head to the Lucerne Tourist Information Office in the morning to board your luxury coach. Your multilingual guide — who speaks English, Spanish and German — will accompany you throughout your entire full-day journey. Sit back, relax and enjoy the scenic drive through Swiss countryside and the Bernese Oberland, a fairy-tale wonderland of white jagged Bernese Alps. The scenery is truly captivating, and it only gets better from here!After a 1-hour drive, stop for a break in the famous town of Interlaken, situated between two lakes to form the main gateway to the region's mountains and lakes. Then, head to the nearby village of Grindelwald to board your cogwheel train for an incredible 1.5-hour ride to Jungfraujoch. Travel through the high mountain pass of Kleine Scheidegg between the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau peaks.When you arrive at Jungfraujoch at an elevation of 11,332 feet (3,454 meters), you’ve reached one of Europe's highest railway stations! Jungfraujoch immerses you in a breathtaking Alpine wonderland. Take the underground tunnel to the Top of Europe building and stand on the lookout point to gaze down on the snowy peaks of Aletsch Glacier. Ride the elevator to the Sphinx Observatory's terrace for more amazing panoramas, and then enter the Ice Palace to walk through the heart of a glacier; it's an unforgettable experience!Enjoy a meal or some refreshments at one of the several restaurants at the Top of Europe (own expense). Savor your last views before boarding the train and heading back down to mountains, passing the ski resort of Wengen. Disembark in Lauterbrunnen, reboard your coach and relax on the drive back to Lucerne.
Interlaken Tandem Paragliding Experience
Choose the departure time to suit your schedule, then meet your guide at your hotel in Interlaken, Wilderswil or Unterseen, or at either of Interlaken's two train stations, and set off on the 30-minute journey to Beatenberg. Boasting breathtaking scenery and an altitude of 3,704 feet (1,129 meters) above sea level, Beatenberg offers some of the best paragliding conditions in Switzerland. Travel up the mountainside in your vehicle and listen as your guide details the take-off and landing process during a safety briefing. On arrival at base, take the 3-minute walk to the takeoff site and strap into your glider. With all safety equipment included, you’re free to enjoy your paragliding experience to the full. Take off from the mountainside in tandem with your guide and float high into the air on the thermals rising from the ground below. During your 10- to 20-minute flight, take in panoramic views over Lake Thun and the Alpine peaks of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau mountains, and enjoy the sensation of weightlessness that paragliding offers.Descend down through the air to the landing field in the center of Interlaken, and follow your guide’s instructions to land safely back of terra firma. Afterward, hop back into your vehicle for the journey to central Interlaken, where your paragliding experience will come to an end. Please note: Photos and video of your paragliding experience will be available to purchase after your flight (own expense).
Interlaken Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland from Zurich
A beautiful tour to one of Switzerland's most magnificent Alpine regions! The guided coach tour takes you on scenic routes to Interlaken at the foot of the snow-covered Alps of the Bernese Oberland. After some time at leisure in Interlaken journey to the well-known holiday resort of Grindelwald, which is nick-named the 'Glacier Village'. You will have enough time to explore this region on your own. An optional cable car ride (operates only late May - late October) to the sunny terrace of Mt. First at 2168m / 7113 ft is recommended - for a breathtaking panorama of the Bernese Alps. In the late afternoon meet your coach and guide for the return journey to Zurich.
Bernese Oberland Tour from Zurich
Head to the Sihlquai Bus Terminal near the Zurich train station in the morning to meet your guide — who speaks English, Spanish and German — and board your luxury coach. Relax on the scenic drive through the Bernese Oberland, touted as one of the most idyllic regions in Switzerland.After a 2-hour drive, arrive in Interlaken in the heart of the Jungfraujoch region. Break here for a quick stop in this famous town, situated between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. Then, continue driving to the nearby village of Grindelwald. Board the cogwheel train here for a jaw-dropping ride to Kleine Scheidegg, a mountain pass located at the foot of Switzerland’s most impressive Alpine panorama. Enjoy amazing views of the famous triple peaks of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau as you ride halfway up the mountain.The top of the mountain reaches an astounding 11,750 feet (3,454 meters) above sea level. Ideal for those who are afraid of heights, this tour only takes you halfway up, to 6,762 feet (2,061 meters). But don’t worry, this won’t compromise the scenery; from Kleine Scheidegg, you’ll be treated to sweeping vistas of the Bernese Alps and unbeatable views of the famous Eiger North Face, featured in films such as The Eiger Sanction starring Clint Eastwood.You’ll have several hours of free time here to explore and take in the sensational Alpine environment. This area offers something for everyone: take a self-guided hike along the easily accessible Jungfrau Eiger Walk (several seasonal trails of moderate difficulty open late June to October); snap photos of the rock and ice masses of Eiger Glacier; or head to one of several local restaurants to enjoy some regional cuisine (own expense).In the afternoon, meet your guide and board the train for the descent to Lauterbrunnen. Pass the holiday resort town of Wengen, known for events such as the Lauberhorn Races and Jungfrau Marathon. Then board the coach and return to Zurich in the evening.