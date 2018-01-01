Swiss Alps Tour: Jungfraujoch and Bernese Oberland from Zurich

Head to Sihlquai Bus Terminal near Zurich train station in the morning to meet your multilingual guide — who speaks English, Spanish and German — and board your luxury coach. Then, relax on the scenic drive through the Bernese Oberland countryside. You’ll feel as if you’ve entered a fairy tale as you stare at the sheer beauty of the white jagged mountains above Bern, a range known as the Bernese Alps. The scenery is truly mesmerizing, and it only gets better!Arrive about two hours later in Interlaken for a quick break. This famous town is situated between two lakes, Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, and serves as the main transport gateway to the region's mountains and lakes. Continue to the nearby village of Grindelwald, where you’ll board the cogwheel train for a spectacular 1.5-hour ride via the Kleine Scheidegg high mountain pass to Jungfraujoch, a famous mountain pass between the Mönch and Jungfrau peaks. You’ll be treated to stunning views of the world-famous triple peaks of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau along the way.After your journey, disembark at Jungfraujoch, one of Europe's highest railway stations! Standing at an elevation of approximately 11,332 feet (3,454 meters), Jungfrauoch immerses you in an Alpine wonderland of ice, snow and rock. Follow your guide to the Top of Europe building, adjacent to the station accessible by an underground tunnel. At the lookout point, gaze down on the snowy peaks of Aletsch Glacier, spread out in front of you. Then, take the elevator to Sphinx Observatory for more incredible vistas from the terrace. Don't forget to walk through the tunnels of the Ice Palace, located in the heart of the glacier; it's an unforgettable experience!The Top of Europe has several restaurants where you can enjoy a meal or some refreshments (own expense). After your time here, board the train and descend down the mountains. Pass the ski resort of Wengen and disembark in Lauterbrunnen. Finally, reboard your coach for the return drive to Zurich.