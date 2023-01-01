Bernatone Alphornbau

It doesn't get more Swiss than the alpenhorn, that fabulous-looking instrument often played by bearded Alpine men with ruddy cheeks and a good set of lungs at summer folk festivals. Call ahead and you can visit the workshop of master alpenhorn maker Heinz Tschiemer. A genuine alpenhorn, which takes around 60 days to make, will set you back around Sfr3500, but smaller instruments are also available for purchase. From Interlaken West, take bus 106 to Haberkern (18 minutes).