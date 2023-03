Illuminating the fir forest like a spotlight in the dark, the misty Giessbachfälle plummet 500m over 14 rocky ridges. Europe’s oldest funicular, dating to 1879, creaks up from the boat station, but it’s only a 15-minute walk up to the most striking section of the falls. Giessbach is easily reached by boat from Brienz (Sfr11.20) or take bus 152 (Sfr3.60, 22 minutes).