Ballenberg Open-Air Museum

For a fascinating insight into the rural Switzerland of yore, visit this open-air museum, set across 80 hectares east of Brienz. Authentically reconstructed farming hamlets take you on an architectural stroll around Switzerland, with 100 century-old buildings from humble wooden huts in Valais to hip-roofed farmhouses in the Bernese Oberland. Demonstrations, from bobbin lace-making to cow herding, showcase Swiss crafts and traditions.

There are two entrances, and car parks at each. Bus 151 runs at least hourly from Brienz train station to Ballenberg (Sfr5.20, 18 minutes).