Out Islands
The slightly twee sobriquet of 'Family Islands', coined by Bahamas Tourism to make them seem more inviting, has only caught on to a degree. The older name, 'Out Islands,' is still very much in currency, and you'll hear both used interchangeably. While not many objected to the rebranding, it was largely unnecessary: the 'Out Islands' – everywhere in the Bahamas beyond New Providence and Grand Bahama – include hundreds of stunning islands and cays, and already have an enviable reputation for peace, beauty and natural splendor. And families.
It's trite to say this is the 'real' Bahamas, but if you're seeking solitude, world-class diving, beaches of rare magnificence and a laid-back, welcoming culture then you'll probably say it anyway, about any number of these gorgeous specks of land.
The Out Islands Promotion Board (www.myoutislands.com) is the place to begin planning.
Explore Out Islands
- Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park
Founded as the world's first land-and-sea reserve in 1958, this stunning 283-sq-kilometer expanse of reef, cay and sea is world-famous among divers. One…
- Blue Holes National Park
The limestone rock of the Bahamas is pock-marked by blue holes–deep vertical 'caves' created by the collapse of limestone sinkholes. Over the centuries,…
- Dolphin House
Looking like something Gaudí might have created on a tropical holiday, this astonishing house is the lifelong labor of Bimini historian and poet Ashley…
- WWyannie Malone Museum
Wyannie Malone, a South Carolina Loyalist whose husband was killed during the American Revolution, fled to Elbow Cay with her four children and helped…
- AAlbert Lowe Museum
This 1825 house was created as the Bahamas' first museum in 1976, when local Alton Lowe opened it in honor of his father Albert. It was severely damaged…
- NNo Name Cay
A few years ago, No Name Cay was just a gorgeous, uninhabited cay and nature reserve off Green Turtle's southern tip where you could day trip with a…
- PPink Sands Beach
The powdery sand here shimmers with a pink glow – a result of finely pulverized coral – that’s a faint blush by day and a rosy red when fired by the dawn…
- DDean's Blue Hole
Not only is this the second-deepest blue hole in the world at 203m (after the more recently discovered Dragon Hole in the South China Sea), but it's…
- LLeon Levy Native Plant Reserve
This 10-hectare Bahamas National Trust–run park is alive with native plants reached by meandering walking trails, including a mangrove boardwalk and…
Featured Story
Why Long Island should be your next Bahamas vacation
4 min read — Published Aug 14, 2019
Alicia JohnsonWriter
Hidden among the more than 700 Bahamian Islands, Long Island is a quick charmer. With technicolor blue waters and lush greenery, this island offers the…
