Out Islands

The slightly twee sobriquet of 'Family Islands', coined by Bahamas Tourism to make them seem more inviting, has only caught on to a degree. The older name, 'Out Islands,' is still very much in currency, and you'll hear both used interchangeably. While not many objected to the rebranding, it was largely unnecessary: the 'Out Islands' – everywhere in the Bahamas beyond New Providence and Grand Bahama – include hundreds of stunning islands and cays, and already have an enviable reputation for peace, beauty and natural splendor. And families.

It's trite to say this is the 'real' Bahamas, but if you're seeking solitude, world-class diving, beaches of rare magnificence and a laid-back, welcoming culture then you'll probably say it anyway, about any number of these gorgeous specks of land.

The Out Islands Promotion Board (www.myoutislands.com) is the place to begin planning.

Explore Out Islands

  • Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park

    Founded as the world's first land-and-sea reserve in 1958, this stunning 283-sq-kilometer expanse of reef, cay and sea is world-famous among divers. One…

  • Blue Holes National Park

    The limestone rock of the Bahamas is pock-marked by blue holes–deep vertical 'caves' created by the collapse of limestone sinkholes. Over the centuries,…

  • Dolphin House

    Looking like something Gaudí might have created on a tropical holiday, this astonishing house is the lifelong labor of Bimini historian and poet Ashley…

  • W

    Wyannie Malone Museum

    Wyannie Malone, a South Carolina Loyalist whose husband was killed during the American Revolution, fled to Elbow Cay with her four children and helped…

  • A

    Albert Lowe Museum

    This 1825 house was created as the Bahamas' first museum in 1976, when local Alton Lowe opened it in honor of his father Albert. It was severely damaged…

  • N

    No Name Cay

    A few years ago, No Name Cay was just a gorgeous, uninhabited cay and nature reserve off Green Turtle's southern tip where you could day trip with a…

  • P

    Pink Sands Beach

    The powdery sand here shimmers with a pink glow – a result of finely pulverized coral – that’s a faint blush by day and a rosy red when fired by the dawn…

  • D

    Dean's Blue Hole

    Not only is this the second-deepest blue hole in the world at 203m (after the more recently discovered Dragon Hole in the South China Sea), but it's…

  • L

    Leon Levy Native Plant Reserve

    This 10-hectare Bahamas National Trust–run park is alive with native plants reached by meandering walking trails, including a mangrove boardwalk and…

