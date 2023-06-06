Grand Bahama

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Making conch salad on the street

Getty Images/Moment Open

Overview

Despite the name, Grand Bahama has always run second to bigger, more glamorous Nassau (New Providence). Yet if you’re looking for a laid-back, accessible getaway with a minimum of fuss and more infrastructure than the Out Islands, Grand Bahama has some good beaches, watersports, diving and golf courses. The streets of Freeport, its main city, and Lucaya are wide and traffic is light. Its golden beaches and aquamarine waters are rarely overcrowded, even in high season. The frequent cruise-ship arrivals ensure that just enough amenities – dive shops, restaurants, pubs, boutiques – are all open for business and centrally located. A high-speed ferry from Florida makes Grand Bahama accessible for weekend breaks or even day trips for US visitors.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • From a quiet, misty day in the Bahamas...If you want to learn more about my travels visit <a href="http://www.michaelwigle.com">michaelwigle.com</a>..Thanks and check back often!

    Lucayan National Park

    Grand Bahama

    This 16-hectare national park is Grand Bahama’s natural treasure. About 40km east of Ranfurly Circle, the park is known for its underwater cave system,…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Grand Bahama

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

How a street dog from Grand Bahama saved my travel writing career

Sep 26, 2019 • 7 min read

Read more articles