Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Moment Open
Despite the name, Grand Bahama has always run second to bigger, more glamorous Nassau (New Providence). Yet if you’re looking for a laid-back, accessible getaway with a minimum of fuss and more infrastructure than the Out Islands, Grand Bahama has some good beaches, watersports, diving and golf courses. The streets of Freeport, its main city, and Lucaya are wide and traffic is light. Its golden beaches and aquamarine waters are rarely overcrowded, even in high season. The frequent cruise-ship arrivals ensure that just enough amenities – dive shops, restaurants, pubs, boutiques – are all open for business and centrally located. A high-speed ferry from Florida makes Grand Bahama accessible for weekend breaks or even day trips for US visitors.
Grand Bahama
This 16-hectare national park is Grand Bahama’s natural treasure. About 40km east of Ranfurly Circle, the park is known for its underwater cave system,…
Filter by interest:
Wildlife & NatureHow a street dog from Grand Bahama saved my travel writing career
Sep 26, 2019 • 7 min read