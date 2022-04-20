Shop
More than 300 islands and cays scattered across the central Bahamas, the Exumas are renowned for blissfully isolated beaches, world-class diving, and serene resorts that effortlessly dissolve anyone's troubles away. There's Great Exuma and Little Exuma, wonderful in their own right, and then there's the stunning Exuma Cays: a string of mostly uninhabited ocean outposts surrounded by blooming reefs and astonishing ecological bounty. The jewel in that crown is the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, a huge expanse of islands, water and reef founded as the world's first land-and-sea reserve in 1958.
Founded as the world's first land-and-sea reserve in 1958, this stunning 283-sq-kilometer expanse of reef, cay and sea is world-famous among divers. One…
Moldering testament to the failed attempts of planters loyal to George III to establish cotton in the Bahamian Archipelago, these ruins date to the late…
In a clearing south of Rolle Town lie three lonely Loyalist tombs, one dated 1792 and shaped like a stone double bed. The plaque notes that the 26-year…
This 10m-high Tuscan-style pillar was erected on a hill to guide ships to collect salt during the heyday of salt production in the late 18th century. A…
Spectacular white-sand beach on the Tropic of Cancer.