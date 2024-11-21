With its turquoise waters, pillowy sand beaches and laid-back island attitude, everything does seem better in the Bahamas.

With 16 major islands and 259,000 sq km (100,000 sq miles) of some of the world’s clearest water, there’s no shortage of island adventuring – whether it’s hitting the waves for a snorkeling expedition or unwinding with a frosty rum-laden beverage in hand. The Bahamas will dazzle you on even the shortest stays, but many visitors find four to five days enough time to rest, explore and squeeze in an island-hopping excursion if they choose.

If you’re a water sports enthusiast, the Bahamas is a popular destination for indulging in your passion. Snorkeling and scuba diving await, with deserted islands and intimate coves providing an undisturbed peek at the marine life.

But if you’d prefer to keep your itinerary close to shore, there’s plenty to explore there as well. Need proof? Here’s a list of the top things to do in the Bahamas.

The Lucayan National Park is one of the largest underwater cave systems in the world © Stephen Frink / Getty Images

1. Dive into a cave at Lucayan National Park

The 16-hectare (40-acre) Lucayan National Park is one of the largest underwater cave systems in the world, two of which are open to the public for swimming and exploration. Located east of Freeport over on Grand Bahama Island, Lucayan is an ecological treasure, playing host to all six of the Bahamas’ vegetation zones.

Detour: Before cooling off in the cave’s waters, walk or ride a horse along one of the park's paved paths and experience its mangrove swamps, rocky coppice landscape and singular hardwood forest.

2. Pick up souvenirs at the straw market

Sharpen your negotiating skills – and snag a few locally made souvenirs – at Nassau’s frenzied Straw Market, located next to the boutique shops on Bay Street. You’ll find vendors with individual stalls hawking all manner of wares, from straw purses and wood carvings to touristy tees and hats. The Straw Market is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Local tip: Haggling isn’t only acceptable in this open-air market; it’s encouraged.

3. Tame the water slides at Atlantis Paradise Island

Who says careening down waterslides at breakneck speeds and giddily screaming the whole way through is strictly for kids? The Aquaventure attraction at Atlantis Paradise Island has 57 hectares (141 acres) of high-speed water slides, winding lazy rivers and 14 swimming pools set amongst the “ruins” of Atlantis. Access to all of Atlantis is free for overnight guests of the resort, but you can pick up a day pass if you’re staying elsewhere.

4. Get a massage on Cabbage Beach

Atlantis isn’t the only attraction on Paradise Island – walk around to the island’s east side and discover the public entrance to Cabbage Beach, a 2-mile stretch of pristine sand framed by swaying palm trees.

If the waters are a bit choppy, seek out one of the beachside huts where you’ll find a massage therapist waiting to administer a muscle-melting massage set to the crashing waves of the ocean beyond.

Top 14 beaches in the Bahamas

The Bahamas is home to the most stunning beaches in the Caribbean © Marianna Masey / Getty Images

5. Soak up the sun on pink sand

The rosy pink sand on Pink Sands Beach in Harbour Island is courtesy of microscopic coral insects with bright pink and red shells. In a slightly grim twist, the waves crush their shells and mix the remains with the sand and coral on shore, creating a soft pink hue. The sand here is almost always cool, making the 3-mile stretch of beach perfect for daytime strolls or sunbathing.

6. Sip on a boozy frozen drink at the Daq Shack

If you haven’t guzzled a daiquiri or three, did you really visit the Bahamas? Avoid falling victim to that question and get yourself to the Daiquiri (Daq) Shack, an open-air wooden hut known for its boozy blended concoctions using fresh tropical fruits and healthy pours of rum.

The island has many pretenders to the throne, but the original is located on Cable Beach. Look for the one with all of the visitor photos and business cards stapled to the walls – and then, after tipping your bartender, add one of your own.

When is the best time to go to the Bahamas

No trip to The Bahamas is complete without sampling conch © Getty Images/Moment Open

7. Order up some conch at the Fish Fry

The Bahamas is popular as a fishing destination, so after you’ve checked the daiquiri off your Bahamas bingo card, your next stop is conch. Fried or fresh, the most popular spot to grab the island’s unofficial dish is the Fish Fry in Nassau. The collection of homegrown wooden houses individual vendors hawking fried and fresh conch along with Bahamian staples like plantains and rice.

The Fish Fry is open seven days a week, but Friday and Saturday nights invite a party-like atmosphere fueled by rum-spiked drinks and music. A few noteworthy vendors worth tasting at the Fish Fry include The Grill Master Seafood House, On The Edge, and Twin Brothers.

8. Watch a cricket match with a cold beer

The Cricket Club Restaurant & Pub is where British expats get their fill of Premier League Football, pints of beer, bangers and mash, and Yorkshire pudding. Post up at one of the tables on the upper-level balcony and watch a cricket match on the pitch below. The balmy Caribbean breezes and ice-cold beer are just the things to take the edge off a sizzling tropical day.

9. Sample some rum at John Watling’s Distillery

What’s a visit to a Caribbean island without a bit of rum? John Watling’s Distillery has been producing it since 2003. The distillery uses coconuts to filter their juice, which might seem like a gimmick, but it actually does the job.

Situated on the lush 2-acre Buena Vista Estate, the distillery is open seven days a week for tours and tastings – don’t forget to pick up a half gallon of one of their estate cocktails to go.

Do you need a visa to go to the Bahamas?

10. Try your luck at the Baha Mar Casino

While the Bahamas has plenty of natural beauty to entertain you, the island archipelago also has a glitzy side. The island is known for having some of the best casinos in the Caribbean, and it’s on full display at the Baha Mar complex in Nassau.

Comprising the SLS, Grand Hyatt and Rosewood resorts, the Baha Mar Casino ties all the properties together and can add “largest casino in the Caribbean” to its resume. Join the well-heeled crowd with a good-luck cocktail before hitting up one of the 119 live table games, trying one of the 1,000 slot machines or placing a bet on a televised live sports game.

11. Dive into a grotto like 007

Thunderball Grotto is an underwater cave system best known for its star turn in a James Bond movie. Located just west of Staniel Cay, the craggy aquamarine pool is perfect for a day of diving, swimming and snorkeling while channeling your inner international spy – even if for just a few minutes.

The Bahamas has a number of sandy coves with warm waters ready to be explored via snorkeling © Stephen Frink / Getty Images

12. Enjoy a day of snorkeling at Sandy Toes

Only a short 30-minute boat ride from Nassau, Rose Island is home to Sandy Toes, the quintessential Bahamian beach bar. Located on the shores of a secluded tropical island, you can spend the day snorkeling in the surrounding crystal clear waters or romp around with the island’s resident pigs.

Afterward, grab a frozen daiquiri from the bar and kick back in one of the island’s rope hammocks.

13. Snorkel around the barrier reef on Andros

Time to put your mask and fins to good use – the barrier reef on Andros Island is the third-largest on the planet and offers a one-of-kind peek at the colorful array of marine life that inhabits the Caribbean waters. Known as “the Big Yard,” Andros is largely unpopulated, allowing much of the natural Bahamian terrain to remain wild and undisturbed.

The 190-mile barrier reef steals the show with its submerged shipwrecks, underwater blue holes, and schools of parrotfish, spotted scorpionfish and blue tangs.

14. Discover the tradition of Junkanoo

Steeped in tradition, music, dance and art, Junkanoo is a uniquely Bahamian experience not to be missed. The festival’s origins date back to the seventeenth century when enslaved Africans were granted a holiday to celebrate with their families. Longing for the traditions of home, what began as a masquerade, with costumes of various materials over time, has grown into the country’s national festival, a beautiful (and competitive) parade display of cultural sights and sounds.

Today, the intricately detailed, colorful costumes, live bands and nonstop celebration that is Junkanoo continue to honor the legacy of this tradition. See the festival in all its glory on December 26 and January 1 each year, or learn about it year-round by visiting the Educulture Junkanoo Museum.

15. Take a day trip to the Exumas

While many people are acquainted with the Exumas by way of a day trip to swim with pigs, the island offers much more in the way of animal encounters. Some of the best opportunities to indulge a love of animals include swimming with turtles at Hoopers Bay or stingrays at beach bar Chat ‘N’ Chill. At Compass Cay, visitors often take full-day tours to experience iguana and nurse shark sightings.

After working up an appetite, the sumptuous dining of the Exumas is a must before setting sail back to Nassau (although an overnight stay is highly recommended). Enjoy a lazy lunch of seafood platters and rum punch at Tropic Breeze Beach Bar & Grill for the best selection of local dishes. Be sure to save room for Shirley’s, arguably the most popular restaurant at the Fish Fry on Great Exuma. Only steps away from the beach, this is where you’ll find generous portions of Bahamian classics like coconut grouper, conch fritters, lobster and decadent desserts to match.

16. Hop to Blue Lagoon Island for water sports

During stays longer than three days, island hopping is a great way to see more than your resort’s shores. A short 30-minute ferry from Nassau will land you on the family-friendly, activity-filled Blue Lagoon Island. Also known as Salt Cay, Blue Lagoon Island sits just north of Paradise Island and was designed as a destination for day trips, water sports and beach bumming. The private island is home to dolphins and sea lions, clear water lagoons prime for swimming and snorkeling and lush natural surroundings for flora and fauna sightings. Water sports rentals are also available for those who enjoy paddleboards, kayaks, water bikes and underwater scooters.

Planning tip: Access to the island is only available by booking a package or tour to visit since the island is privately regulated. Fortunately, many of the tour experiences include round-trip boat transfers, a lunch buffet and access to the island’s beach amenities and activities.

17. Savor Bahamian flavors at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House

Treat yourself while in the Bahamas by making reservations at one of the most sought-after dining experiences, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House. Located beachfront at Baha Mar resort in Nassau, the head chef is Chef Marcus Samuelsson, a six-time James Beard Award-winning chef widely known for Top Chef acclaim. Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House is the savory, flavorful and surprising Caribbean cuisine you dream of before vacation.

The menu is a beautiful land and sea blend featuring a selection of seafood and grilled meats. Marcus’s Cornbread served with spiced rum butter is worth every calorie, and Ms. G’s Conch Salad is an ode to the fresh ingredients characteristic in Bahamian cooking. Fresh salads and Southern-reminiscent sides accompany well-portioned mains, but save room for equally fun desserts like M’s Rum Cake or a ginger-spiced apple crumble. Reservations are strongly encouraged and well worth the advance planning to enjoy for lunch, dinner or brunch.

