New Providence’s biggest and most popular beach is five curving kilometers of white sand and sparkling turquoise sea, just west of downtown Nassau. Named for the undersea telegraphic cable that came ashore here in 1892, Cable Beach is lined with resorts, hotels and casinos. It's often packed with vacationing families, spring breakers, water-sports operators and roving souvenir vendors. If you want a beach chair, pay a day-rate fee at one of the hotels for use of its facilities.