Sapphire waters and sun-soaked sands beckon travelers to the Bahamas year-round.

With warm weather that never fades and an abundance of unique islands to explore, this Caribbean nation located just a short flight from the east coast of the US is a magnet for repeat visitors and last-minute bookers alike. But what is the best time of the year to visit the Bahamas?

We can help you choose the right time for your vacation style.

The traditional Junkanoo Winter Festival continues into New Year's Day. jo Crebbin/Shutterstock

High season (mid-December to April) has the best weather

Weather-wise, winter is the best time to visit the Bahamas, and hotel rates reflect that. Comfortable daytime temperatures between 70ºF and 80ºF (21ºC to 26ºC) make the Bahamas a popular winter destination for North Americans fleeing snow, ice and overcast conditions on the mainland.

Winter in the Bahamas also brings marine species like hammerhead and tiger sharks that makes the island nation doubly attractive to American and Canadian divers looking for a cure for cabin fever. Book your visit several months in advance if you want to dive during peak season.

Peak season begins in December in the Bahamas. Airports, hotels and restaurants all start to swell at the seams in the middle of the month. Visitors who choose to spend the holiday season in the Bahamas are rewarded with the start of the Junkanoo Winter Festival, a world-class celebration of culture.

Shoulder season is popular for spring break holidays and with families at all-inclusive resorts. Getty Images

Shoulder season (mid-April to June) is the best time to party

If you’re looking for a party, shoulder season is the best time to pull up to a beachside bar and mingle. Flocks of spring breakers descend on the Bahamas from stateside colleges each year in early spring. You’ll even find a few family vacationers sprinkled in amongst the throngs, especially at popular all-inclusive retreats.

Be aware that Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are national holidays in the Bahamas, and many businesses may be closed.

Those seeking a more secluded escape can still take advantage of shoulder season deals during May and June, when higher temperatures and a greater chance of rain start to slow the steady stream of tourists that arrive during the winter months. Hotel discounts can plunge below 20% off during shoulder season.

Visitors in June have a 30% chance of rain and a 65% chance of cloudy conditions; however, warm water and warm temperatures combine with lower prices to make June a viable travel option for many.

Diving in low season can be cheaper with a good chance to spot tiger sharks. Stephen Frink/Getty Images

Low season (August to November) is best for budget travelers

Fall is the cheapest time to visit the Bahamas. Flights, hotel and resort rates during low season can stretch your budget farther, and you’ll likely still find plenty of beach days in between rain showers.

Tiger sharks migrate to Grand Bahama’s Tiger Beach in October and stay through December. Though October is typically the rainiest month of the year, breaks in the weather offer excellent opportunities for budget-minded divers who can still take advantage of low season deals.

While some might consider an increase in humidity and rain during low season to be a determent, there really isn’t a “worst time” to visit the Bahamas. In fact, low season offers budget-conscious travelers some incredible reasons to bring a rain jacket. Hotel rates can dip below 50% from their peak highs. This is the best time to pick up a last-minute deal to the Bahamas.

Hurricane season is June to November

Hurricane season in the Bahamas starts in June and runs through November. While hurricanes are certainly a factor to be aware of, they may not be as frequent as you think. Generally, the Bahamas receives fewer hurricanes than the US mainland each year and has advanced warning of any impending danger.