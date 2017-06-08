Welcome to Grand Bahama
Outside the city, the 85-mile-long island is an unexplored playground of mangrove swamps, sea caves and sandy cays. There’s world-class diving and snorkeling, great kayaking and fishing. All this just a hop, skip and 55-mile jump from the US.
Freeport Roundtrip Airport Transfers
Round Trip Taxi Transfers are available between Freeport International Airport or Lucayan Harbor and the following areas: Beach area Club Fortuna Beach Old Bahama Bay See the itinerary section below for a whole hotel list.
Paradise Cove Day Pass with Transport from Freeport
After pickup from Freeport hotels or the cruise port, head to Paradise Cove, a 20-minute drive west. Pass through the native settlement of Eight Mile Rock, and listen to commentary from your driver about Bahamian history and local landmarks. When you arrive at Paradise Cove, head to the Red Bar to rent a locker or towel, if needed (own expense), or grab a cold tropical drink. Then hit the sand to spend your time however you wish. Relax on a beach chair and enjoy the vendor-free atmosphere, or put on your provided snorkeling gear and explore Deadman’s Reef, right off the beach. After listening to a quick briefing about preservation of the reef, you are free to snorkel for as long as you like; if you’re a first-timer, an instructor is on hand to give a short lesson. Lunch is provided at the Red Bar for those who select the day pass option; sample items include hot dogs, chicken, veggie burgers and fish burgers. Then work off your lunch with activities like volleyball, stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking. When it’s time to leave, return to Freeport the way you came.
Private Round-Trip Transfer: Freeport Airport to Hotel
Upon your arrival at Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport, your experienced and friendly driver will greet you with a personalized sign. Sit back and relax as you are transported by private limousine to your hotel or villa. For your return limo trip, your driver will pick you up at your hotel or villa and ensure that you arrive at the airport in time for your departing flight.Limousines are perfect for families or groups and seat up to 10 passengers. Price is per person, with a minimum of 2 people per booking.
ATV Tour in Freeport
Explore the vast and beautiful wilderness of the Bahamas with this ATV tour. Once you have arrived at our base, your guide and safety instructor will familiarize you with your ATV, where you´ll have the opportunity to practice on our special safety course. Then, head off on a trail through native vegetation with many turns and a few hills. From the forest, make your way along the Grand Lucayan Waterway to an ocean lookout point with a beautiful vista of the island’s South shore. The ATV tour ends at the Tropical Garden of the Groves where you will have an hour to explore the waterfalls, and see the beautiful tropical vegetation. There is also time for a bite to eat at the Garden Café.
Bahamas East End and Lucayan National Park Tour
Come along for an experience of a lifetime that will take you to the eastern end of the island to the world's longest explored underwater cave system. This half day guided tour of the beautiful 42 acre (170,000 sq. meters) Lucayan National Park consists of fascinating caves. The Arawak Indians lived in these caves before Christopher Columbus discovered the islands of the Bahamas. These caves help form part of the largest uncharted cave system in the world.You'll walk through the park and see a variety of wild birds and colorful fish. You'll have an experience you won't forget! Also, captivate the beauty of 20 miles (32km) of crystal clear water and pearly white sand beach. Go shell hunting or just relax in the beauty of this sunshine paradise. You'll get the finest overview of the history of Grand Bahama Island!
Freeport Shore Excursion: Lucayan National Park Tour
While you’re in port in Freeport, get out of the busy port area and explore a less-crowded part of the island on this shore excursion to Lucayan National Park, home to one of the world's longest explored underwater cave systems. Beautiful, 42-acre (170,000-square meter) Lucayan National Park consists of five ecological zones, as well as caves where Arawak Indians lived before Christopher Columbus discovered the Bahamas. Stroll through the park and see a variety of wild birds and colorful fish. Walk along a wooden boardwalk to Gold Rock Beach, a fantastic piece of coastline with clear water and soft sand. Look for shells or just relax in this idyllic spot before returning to the cruise ship port. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Freeport for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.