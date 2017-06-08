Paradise Cove Day Pass with Transport from Freeport

After pickup from Freeport hotels or the cruise port, head to Paradise Cove, a 20-minute drive west. Pass through the native settlement of Eight Mile Rock, and listen to commentary from your driver about Bahamian history and local landmarks. When you arrive at Paradise Cove, head to the Red Bar to rent a locker or towel, if needed (own expense), or grab a cold tropical drink. Then hit the sand to spend your time however you wish. Relax on a beach chair and enjoy the vendor-free atmosphere, or put on your provided snorkeling gear and explore Deadman’s Reef, right off the beach. After listening to a quick briefing about preservation of the reef, you are free to snorkel for as long as you like; if you’re a first-timer, an instructor is on hand to give a short lesson. Lunch is provided at the Red Bar for those who select the day pass option; sample items include hot dogs, chicken, veggie burgers and fish burgers. Then work off your lunch with activities like volleyball, stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking. When it’s time to leave, return to Freeport the way you came.