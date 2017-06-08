Great Exuma Eco-Adventure Tour

Pickup will be provided starting at 7:30am from various locations around the Island. The tour will begin at 9am, from George Town or Barratarre, Government Dock. On this tour you will visit many sites including the Pictorial Elizabeth Harbour, classified as the third most weather protected harbor in the world. At the Stocking Island Blue Hole and at Fowl Cay you can experience amazing snorkeling sites. Also, in the harbor you can find the "wreck" of the freighter Exuma Pride. These snorkel sites display the splendor of the coral reef with a vast array of colors and sea life!You will also visit Starfish Beach where many starfish can be found or Turtle Cove to discover the many green turtles and hawksbill turtles that live and breed there. During the tour you will venture through hundreds of islands, cays and breath taking beaches while viewing, points of interest such as the Double Blue Hole, the blue coral head snorkel reef and the hidden "pirates" cave.Stops can also be made at the Swimming Pigs and Iguana Island, a favorite for the kids. Please note the captain may alter the tour depending on weather tide and sea conditions. After the completion of the tour you will be returned to your hotel or residence.