Overview

A painfully skinny 175km-long crescent of pink-sand beaches, Atlantic-battered reefs, weather-warped rock and dense subtropical scrub, lovely Eleuthera also harbors boutique hotels, revered surf breaks and some fabulous restaurants. Depending on where you wander, whom you meet and (in some cases) how fat your wallet is, this is a place you're sure to extemporize one of the most diverse and memorable experiences possible on any Bahamian island.