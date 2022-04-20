Shop
A painfully skinny 175km-long crescent of pink-sand beaches, Atlantic-battered reefs, weather-warped rock and dense subtropical scrub, lovely Eleuthera also harbors boutique hotels, revered surf breaks and some fabulous restaurants. Depending on where you wander, whom you meet and (in some cases) how fat your wallet is, this is a place you're sure to extemporize one of the most diverse and memorable experiences possible on any Bahamian island.
Eleuthera
The powdery sand here shimmers with a pink glow – a result of finely pulverized coral – that’s a faint blush by day and a rosy red when fired by the dawn…
Eleuthera
Here Eleuthera narrows dramatically to a thin span straddling the divide between pounding deep blue Atlantic and the tranquil turquoise shoals of the…
Eleuthera
The rough-stone entrance to this 1.5km-long cave is between Gregory Town and Alice Town, on the southwestern side of the Queen's Hwy. Several chambers…
Leon Levy Native Plant Reserve
Eleuthera
This 10-hectare Bahamas National Trust–run park is alive with native plants reached by meandering walking trails, including a mangrove boardwalk and…
Eleuthera
The long left-hand break at this secluded Atlantic-facing beach has been popular with surfers since the 1970s. It's a little difficult to access (the …
Eleuthera
This winsome crescent of soft pink sand, just north of town has remained undeveloped since the late 1990s. Its softly curving shore is one of the…
Eleuthera
This beautiful yet often-empty beach just south of Glass Window Bridge has shallow, gin-clear water and great snorkeling around a small rocky island in…
Eleuthera
The harrowing drive down the diabolically rutted 5km road will feel worth it when you emerge onto this dazzling stretch of South Eleuthera beach.