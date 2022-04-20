Eleuthera

Eleuthera Island, Harbour Island, Dunmore Town

A painfully skinny 175km-long crescent of pink-sand beaches, Atlantic-battered reefs, weather-warped rock and dense subtropical scrub, lovely Eleuthera also harbors boutique hotels, revered surf breaks and some fabulous restaurants. Depending on where you wander, whom you meet and (in some cases) how fat your wallet is, this is a place you're sure to extemporize one of the most diverse and memorable experiences possible on any Bahamian island.

  • Pink Sands Beach

    Pink Sands Beach

    Eleuthera

    The powdery sand here shimmers with a pink glow – a result of finely pulverized coral – that’s a faint blush by day and a rosy red when fired by the dawn…

  • Glass Window Bridge

    Glass Window Bridge

    Eleuthera

    Here Eleuthera narrows dramatically to a thin span straddling the divide between pounding deep blue Atlantic and the tranquil turquoise shoals of the…

  • Hatchet Bay Cave

    Hatchet Bay Cave

    Eleuthera

    The rough-stone entrance to this 1.5km-long cave is between Gregory Town and Alice Town, on the southwestern side of the Queen's Hwy. Several chambers…

  • Leon Levy Native Plant Reserve

    Leon Levy Native Plant Reserve

    Eleuthera

    This 10-hectare Bahamas National Trust–run park is alive with native plants reached by meandering walking trails, including a mangrove boardwalk and…

  • Surfer's Beach

    Surfer's Beach

    Eleuthera

    The long left-hand break at this secluded Atlantic-facing beach has been popular with surfers since the 1970s. It's a little difficult to access (the …

  • French Leave Beach

    French Leave Beach

    Eleuthera

    This winsome crescent of soft pink sand, just north of town has remained undeveloped since the late 1990s. Its softly curving shore is one of the…

  • Gaulding Cay

    Gaulding Cay

    Eleuthera

    This beautiful yet often-empty beach just south of Glass Window Bridge has shallow, gin-clear water and great snorkeling around a small rocky island in…

  • Lighthouse Beach

    Lighthouse Beach

    Eleuthera

    The harrowing drive down the diabolically rutted 5km road will feel worth it when you emerge onto this dazzling stretch of South Eleuthera beach.

