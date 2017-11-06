Welcome to Greenland
Vast swaths of beautiful, unfenced wilderness give adventurers unique freedom to wander at will, whether on foot, by ski or by dogsled. With virtually no roads, transportation is expensive, but splurging on helicopter and boat rides is worth every penny. These whisk you over truly magnificent mountainscapes and glaciers or through some of the planet's most spectacular fjords. Greenland also offers world-beating but charmingly uncommercialised opportunities for sea kayaking, rock climbing and salmon fishing.
The world's biggest non-continental island has the world's sparsest population. Nonetheless, scattered mainly along Greenland's west coast are dozens of photogenic little villages of colourfully painted wooden cottages, plus a few small towns as well as the capital, Nuuk Town (Godthåb). In the south there's an appealing sprinkling of emerald-lawned sheep farms.
Culturally, the unique blend of Inuit and Danish blood has produced a Greenlandic society all of its own. This sometimes discordant mix of ancient and modern combines hunting and dogsledding with Carlsberg and kaffemiks. Sensitive visitors with a passionate but unaggressive interest in local ideas will find a fascinatingly rich culture beneath the thick facade of Greenlandic taciturnity.
With an ever-improving network of tourist offices, hotels and hostels, Greenland is no longer the sole reserve of plutocratic cruise-ship passengers. However you travel, it's wise to schedule a wide safety margin for unpredictable weather. Leave ample time in each destination to unwind, soak up the midnight sun, witness a glacier calving or to be dazzled by the magic of the aurora borealis.
Oqaatsut Day Trip with Kayaking from Ilulissat
The day will begin with sailing from Ilulissat to Oqaatsut, a traditional Inuit settlement. There, you will be welcomed to the kayak base then briefed on how to handle a kayak and the safety protocols for artic waters. Now the real experience starts, paddling in one of the most stunning landscapes on Earth, Disko Bay. There, you will witness a sea of icebergs of all sizes and shapes, rocks, cliffs, and if you're lucky, even humpback whales! The paddling will take about two hours, with stops for relaxing. You are welcome to bring your own camera, however, your guide will take several pictures along of you the way. After you are finished kayaking, enjoy a traditional Greenlandic lunch made by the local people. After lunch, you will have time to explore the settlement and its traditional way of life on your own. Finally, sail back to Ilulissat and enjoy the magic light of the midnight sun shining on the huge icebergs. Everyone can do the activity and it counts with all of the safety measures. Please note: All experience levels are welcome
Snowmobile Guided Tour to Oqaatsut from Ilulissat
The snowmobile guided tour takes about 3 hours and starts in front of Hotel Arctic and follows the old trail to the north crossing lakes, frozen fiords and hills with breathtaking views of Disko Bay and Disko Island. Finally we cross the frozen sea to reach Oqaatsut (1 hour away from Ilulissat by snowmobile) where you will have a break to drink coffee or tea, eat snacks and discover the traditional settlement and its inhabitants’ way of living.We ride back to Ilulissat taking a different route to explore the back country, visiting a spectacular frozen waterfall and the dramatic rock cliffs that dominate the scenery.If conditions do not allow to go to Oqaatsut, we offer you an alternative with unbeatable scenery. We go up the mountains, see dogsleds doing their route to ice-fish in the icefjord, and reach a series of viewpoints of Ilulissat, Disko Bay and the Ice Cap.
Northern Lights Guided Tour on Snowshoes with Profesional Photographer
The activity starts from our office, where we will be warm and comfortable. Our professional photographer will explain to you how to use your camera settings, to capture stars and northern lights over a cup of coffee, tea and biscuits.Then we go outside, and use snowshoes and ski poles. We walk to the best spot to put in use these techniques. We will take you to the Ilulissat Icefjord, the UNESCO World Heritage Site. From there, no sound or light polution, so you can fully experience the winter nights. Our snowshoeing guide will show you how to use of the equipment and guide the route.
Dogsledding Trip in Ilulissat
For us it is important that you, as a visitor to Ilulissat, get involved with its people and take time to immerse yourself in the local culture through activities such as dogsledding. It is not only about the ride, but also about learning about the art of dogsledding. Our guide speaks fluent English and will explain and show you which are the steps to follow before starting a dogsled journey: how dogsleds are built, how to maintain and fix them, how to use the whip (a good use of the whip never touches the dogs), how to take care of the dogs, how to feed them and how to educate them.Once you have experienced and learned about the preparation, everything is ready to start our journey. The backcountry of Ilulissat offers great landscapes to be discovered, and we give you all the ingredients to make that possible. Dogsledding is probably the most authentic way to explore the snowy valleys, mountains, frozen lakes, fjords and the sea ice around Ilulissat.The route we choose will always depend on snow and ice conditions. Our main choice is going to the UNESCO site in Ilulissat, where we can find astonishing views of the Icefjord with a vibrant winter atmosphere. In our favourite spot we will have a break with hot drinks and biscuits.
Dogsledding day in Ilulissat
For us it is important that you, as a visitor to Ilulissat, get involved with its people and take time to immerse yourself in the local culture through activities such as dogsledding. It is not only about the ride, but also about learning about the art of dogsledding. Our guide speaks fluent English and will explain and show you which are the steps to follow before starting a dogsled journey: how dogsleds are built, how to maintain and fix them, how to use the whip (a good use of the whip never touches the dogs), how to take care of the dogs, how to feed them and how to educate them.Once you have experienced and learned about the preparation, everything is ready to start our journey. Dogsledding is probably the most authentic way to explore the snowy valleys, mountains, frozen lakes, fjords and the sea ice around Ilulissat.The route we choose will always depend on snow and ice conditions. Our main choice is visiting the authentic settlement of Oqaatsut, 20 km north from Ilulissat where 37 Inuit live all year round. Once there, we will have a small walk around the settlement, share a hot drink and biscuits with a local family and hear stories about the settlement, its people and their way of life.If conditions do not allow to go to Oqaatsut, we offer you a route that has an unbeatable scenery. We go up the mountains and encounter other dogsled as we follow a part of the route to the ice-fishing spots in the Icefjord, finally reaching a series of viewpoints of Ilulissat, Disko Bay and the Ice Cap.
Kayaking Morning Tour in Ilulissat
Kayaking in Ilulissat is a unique activity for two reasons. The first one is very obvious, kayaking is possibly the best way to experience the Ilulissat Icefjord (UNESCO World Heritage Site). Being at the sea level, without any sound and just using your own body to sail among icebergs, makes it very special.The second one, perhaps not that known among people visiting us, is that 4,000 years ago, people already used “qajaat” (traditional kayaks) for travelling and hunting here in Ilulissat.Our experienced and certified kayaking guides, modern expedition equipment and safety protocols make it possible for you to kayak among icebergs, even if you have never been on a kayak before. Besides, they will introduce you to the fascinating world of the original kayak “qajaq”, invented in Greenland and made out of drifting wood and animal skin.We start meeting at PGI Greenland office and gearing up. After a short walk to the charming historic center of Ilulissat, we will start our activity, which embraces all the wonders from this destination.Join us in a unique experience in Ilulissat!