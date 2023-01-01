A circle of five historic stone-and-timber buildings around a turf-ringed former wellhouse constitute Paamiut Museum. The 1839 former governor's residence contains the main museum exhibition hall and tourist office. The old trading post has bubble-tar doors, a cooperage and a geological collection upstairs. Downstairs the whaling exhibits include a very rare sealskin diving suit, a reproduction of an original sold in 1913 and now in St Petersburg. Other buildings such as the 1878 goat house have no exhibits, but the Carpenters' House still has the little bell that would ring to announce work availability. The former post office is used by Alcoholics Anonymous.